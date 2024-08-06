Sea Dogs Shutout Curve to Open Series

PORTLAND, Maine - Nick Cimillo picked up three hits and a walk, but Altoona was shutout for the tenth time this season, 7-0, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Cimillo's effort at the plate highlighted a night of what-if's at the plate as the Curve left 11 runners on base including the bases loaded in the second and two runners in each the sixth and seventh inning.

Dominic Perachi returned to the Curve rotation and pitched into the fourth inning but was charged with the loss. Perachi struck out five, walked three and allowed four hits in his start. Portland's Blaze Jordan drove home a pair with a single in the third inning and after a single and hit batsman to begin the fourth, Perachi was lifted for Justin Meis. Meis allowed one inherited runner to score thanks to a throwing error by Brenden Dixon and was tagged for four runs in the loss.

Emmanuel Chapman and Jack Carey tossed scoreless innings to wrap up the night on the mound. Perachi, Meis, Grant Ford, Chapman and Carey combined for 11 strikeouts with Chapman striking out the side in order in the seventh inning.

Altoona continues their six-game series against the Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound with LHP Connelly Early on the bump for the Sea Dogs.

