Big Ben Malgeri Plays Hero in Home State with 12th-Inning Slam

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (58-43) outlasted New Hampshire (41-59) with a 12-8 win in 12 innings on Tuesday.

Erie got off to a quick start in the first inning against Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison. Carlos Mendoza began the game with a sharp double. Two batters later, Gage Workman clobbered a two-run homer to give Erie the early lead. Jake Holton then went back-to-back with Workman, driving his own homer. Erie led 3-0 after a half-inning.

New Hampshire got a run back in the second inning when Gabriel Martinez drove an RBI single against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez to make it 3-1.

Trei Cruz smacked Erie's third homer of the night - a solo shot in the third - to extend Erie's lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the third, Charles McAdoo grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to cut Erie's lead to 4-2.

In the fifth, Workman notched an RBI single to drive home his third run of the night and make it 5-2.

Hernandez turned in a quality start for Erie. He tossed six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked four.

Michael Bienlien replaced Hernandez in the seventh. He allowed three consecutive singles to begin the frame to Cade Doughty, Martinez, and Andres Sosa. Sosa's single cut Erie's lead to 5-3. Bienlien walked RJ Schreck to load the bases and departed for Tim Naughton. Naughton walked the first two batters he faced - Rainer Nunez and McAdoo - to force home runs and tie the game at 5-5.

Erie regained the lead in the eighth, 6-5, when Eliezer Alfonzo drove an RBI double.

Trevin Michael came on the for the save opportunity in the ninth. With one out, Alex De Jesus smoked a solo homer to tie the game at 6-6.

In the 10th, Erie cashed in the free runner with Alfonzo's sacrifice fly scored Jake Holton.

Michael surrendered the tying run again in the bottom of the tenth. Martinez's fourth hit of the game knotted the score at 7-7 as he singled home the free runner.

After neither team scored in the 11th, Erie was able to blow the game open in the 12th. Erie loaded the bases with one out against Conor Larkin after he walked to Chris Meyers and hit Alfonzo with a pitch. Austin Murr's infield single drove home the free runner, Holton, and gave Erie an 8-7 lead. Ben Malgeri then drove a grand slam to make it 12-7.

The grand slam was Erie's third slam of the season and Malgeri's first.

Calvin Coker, who worked through a scoreless 11th, allowed the free runner to score in the 12th on a sacrifice fly by Martinez. He was able to finish the game without further damage.

Coker (3-4) earned the win and Larkin (0-1) took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. as Jackson Jobe faces Nick Fraze.

