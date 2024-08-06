Senators Lose to Baysox, 5-3
August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 5-3 Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took a 2-0 lead with two solo home runs in the 1st inning, then extended the lead to 5-0 with single runs in the 2nd, 4th, and 7th innings. The Senators rallied in the top of the 9th inning to score three runs and put the go-ahead run on base, but they could not complete the comeback.
THE BIG PLAY
With the bases loaded in the top of the 9th and the Senators trailing 5-3, Bowie's Houston Roth struck out Cody Wilson to end the game while stranding the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first base.
FILIBUSTERS
Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; he recorded his 100th hit of the season in the 4th inning... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-3 with an RBI... Zach Brzykcy and Michael Cuevas each threw a scoreless inning in relief... Matt Cronin allowed an unearned run on two hits in the 7th inning in his season debut with the Sens.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2024
- RubberDucks Walk-off Fightin Phils in Ninth Inning - Reading Fightin Phils
- Amador Has 4-Hit Night But Rally Falls Short in Richmond - Hartford Yard Goats
- Early Offense Lifts Squirrels Over Yard Goats - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Lose to Baysox, 5-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Fabian, Beavers Homer As Baysox Win Series Opener Over Senators - Bowie Baysox
- Coffey, Sea Dogs Shutout Curve 7-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Shutout Curve to Open Series - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers, Somerset Falls To Binghamton In Opener - Somerset Patriots
- TT Bowens Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Bowie Baysox
- August 6, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Win Series Opener in Somerset Behind Suarez's Strong Start - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Thomas Harrington Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Altoona Curve
- RubberDucks' Milan Tolentino Named Player of the Month - Akron RubberDucks
- Altoona Curve Reveal 2025 Home Schedule & Season Ticket Information Released - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.