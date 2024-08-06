Senators Lose to Baysox, 5-3

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 5-3 Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took a 2-0 lead with two solo home runs in the 1st inning, then extended the lead to 5-0 with single runs in the 2nd, 4th, and 7th innings. The Senators rallied in the top of the 9th inning to score three runs and put the go-ahead run on base, but they could not complete the comeback.

THE BIG PLAY

With the bases loaded in the top of the 9th and the Senators trailing 5-3, Bowie's Houston Roth struck out Cody Wilson to end the game while stranding the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first base.

FILIBUSTERS

Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; he recorded his 100th hit of the season in the 4th inning... J.T. Arruda went 2-for-3 with an RBI... Zach Brzykcy and Michael Cuevas each threw a scoreless inning in relief... Matt Cronin allowed an unearned run on two hits in the 7th inning in his season debut with the Sens.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

