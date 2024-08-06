Flores Homers, Somerset Falls To Binghamton In Opener

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in their series opener. The Patriots have homered in eight straight games, their longest streak of the season.

RHP Bailey Dees (6 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 6 K) took the loss in his 22nd outing (21st start) of the season. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 111 IP (4th), .232 AVG (6th), and 113 K (2nd).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R) socked a solo homer in the 6th inning to tie the score at two. Flores's 14 HR are 4th most among Yankees farmhands while his 37 XBH are T-3rd. Flores has hit safely in six straight games and reached base in 11 of his last 12. The Yankees No. 25 prospect has homered in three of his last six games and five of his last 12 games. Flores's homer left the bat at 110 MPH and traveled 370 ft. Tuesday marked Flores's seventh multi-hit game with Somerset and 24th total multi-hit performance this season. Since the All-Star break, Flores leads the Eastern League with 5 HR, 19 H, and 37 TB, and is T-1st with 12 RBI. Flores has 6 XBH in his last six games.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R) recorded his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. Jones has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests and reached base in nine of his last 10. Over his last eight games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is 12-for-30 (.400) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 2B, and 6 R. Jones's season OPS now sits at .761, its highest mark since 5/3/24.

DH Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, RBI, SB) tallied his eighth multi-hit game of the season for Somerset. Over his last five games, Hardman is 7-for-18 (.389) with 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K, and 3 SB. Hardman has reached base in six straight contests. The Yankees No. 25 prospect has struck out twice over his last 21 at-bats (9%). Hardman has scored six runs in his last six games.

