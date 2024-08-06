TT Bowens Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday afternoon that first baseman TT Bowens has been promoted from the Double-A Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 81 games this season, Bowens slashed .246/.298/.728 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and 52 runs batted in. He led the Baysox in runs batted in, doubles, and extra base hits (32).

Amongst Eastern League hitters, Bowens ranked ninth in runs batted in and 10th in extra base hits.

After injuries limited Bowens to just 47 games last season, the 26-year-old began this year on the Opening Day roster and recorded the second-most RBI (18) and the fourth-highest slugging percentage (.541) in the Eastern League in the month of April.

Bowens delivered his first career two homer game and his first career six RBI game on July 31 vs Somerset, including his first career grand slam.

The New London, Ct. native debuted in the Orioles system in 2021 after signing as an undrafted free agent on June 16, 2020 out of Central Connecticut State. Bowens debuted in Bowie in 2023 and played 47 games, batting .226 with seven home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Bowens concludes his two seasons with the Baysox with a slash line of .229/.305/.726 with 27 doubles, 19 homers, and 67 runs batted in 128 Double-A games. This is Bowens' first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk.

