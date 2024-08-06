Thomas Harrington Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve pitcher Thomas Harrington

CURVE, PA - Curve right-hander Thomas Harrington was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday.

Harrington allowed just two earned runs during the month of July in four starts going 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA. He allowed just 15 hits, six walks, and struck out 32 batters while holding opponents to a .170 batting average. The righty led all Double-A pitchers in ERA (0.70) and strikeouts (32) in July. Harrington was a leader on Altoona's pitching staff, which recorded a 2.84 ERA in July; ranked sixth-best among all full-season minor league teams.

Drafted 36th overall by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft out of Campbell University, Harrington allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 11-of-13 outings with Altoona this season and his 57 strikeouts since June 1 were tied for second-most by a Double-A pitcher before his promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, August 4. Harrington is the fourth pitcher in franchise history to strike out 10 or more batters in consecutive outings (Tyler Glasnow 2015, Roansy Contreras 2021, Bubba Chandler 2024) when he did so on July 10 against Bowie (11) and July 20 at Somerset (10).

Harrington is the first monthly award winner for the Curve since Barrett Barnes in 2016 took home Eastern League Player of the Month honors.

Altoona opens a six-game series at Portland's Hadlock Field on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, August 13 to host the Bowie Baysox.

