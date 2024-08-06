August 6, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

WINNING STREAK SNAPPED The Sea Dogs' nine game losing streak was snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday. Luis Ravelo began the scoring in the bottom of the second with an RBI single. A sacrifice fly from Corey Rosier would drive in Nick Decker who reached on a single and give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. In the top of the fourth, Erie plated their first run with a sacrifice fly from Liam Hicks. An RBI groundout from Eliezer Alfonzo in the top of the sixth inning tied the game at two apiece. Erie took a 4-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning after a pair of bases loaded walks. In the bottom of the inning, Campbell doubled before coming home to score on a single from Blaze Jordan to put Portland within one. A solo blast from Jake Holton in the top of the ninth to extend a two-run lead and complete the scoring on either side, 5-3.

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL STILL ON A STREAK After a double on Sunday, Kristian Campbell now owns a 21-game on base streak for the Sea Dogs. Dating back to July 2nd, he is batting .346 (28- for-81) with 10 doubles and 12 RBI. Campbell also drawn 13 walks while stealing eight bases. His OBP is .443 and OPS is .912.

AS IS ROMAN ANTHONY Roman Anthony's single in his third at-bat on Sunday afternoon extended his on-base streak to 17 games. He is batting .310 (22-for-71) with four doubles, a triple and four home runs during the span with 12 RBI. Anthony has also worked 10 walks and has swiped nine bases. He is also on a six-game hit streak. Out of those six games, two of them are multi-hit games including July 31st when he smashed two homers in one game against Erie.

FAMILIAR FOES The Sea Dogs and Curve have already met once this season. Portland took the six-game series 4-2 in Altoona at the end of May. Kyle Teel dominated at the plate batting .417 (10-for-24) in six games with three home runs and 11 RBI. He also swiped two bases. Portland hit .280 that week with eight home runs and 41 RBI. The pitching staff recorded a 4.33 ERA in the six games with 65 strikeouts in 54.0 innings.

LAST TIME SINCE WHEN? It has been 1,898 days since the Altoona Curve played at Hadlock Field. The last time the Curve visiting Vacationland was for a four-game series May 24 - 27, 2019. Portland took the series 3-1.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland is currently in first place of the Northeast Division, 0.5 game ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and 1.0 game ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 3.5 games back while the Reading Fightin Phils are 8.0 games out of first place. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats sit in the basement, 9.0 games behind Portland. The Altoona Curve are currently in third place of the Southwest Division, 7.0 games behind the first place Akron RubberDucks.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 6, 2019 - Daniel McGrath tied a career-high with nine strikeouts over seven innings on just three hits, as Portland beat Erie, 2-0 at Hadlock Field. The 'Dogs scored on sacrifice flies by Michael Osinski and Brett Netzer.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs. Coffey last pitched on July 31st against the Erie SeaWolves at Hadlock Field and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Coffey gave up two solo home runs to Chris Meyers and Brady Allen. He last faced the Curve on May 29th in Altoona and pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit. He walked three and struck out four.

