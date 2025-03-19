Maine Candlepins Roll into Action on August 2

Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Candlepins, presented by the Big 20 Bowling Center, for Saturday, August 2nd game when the team hosts the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Candlepin bowling is a variation of bowling that is unique to New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. It's been a popular sport amongst Mainers since the 1880's. Candlepin bowling is played with a handheld-sized ball and tall, narrow pins that resemble candles, hence the name. The pins are manufactured by Garland Manufacturing Company, which is located in Saco, Maine.

"Candlepin bowling is a beloved throw-back game for generations of Mainers, stated Sea Dogs President Geoff Iacuessa. It is as much a Maine staple as lobster, whoopie pies, and Moxie. We are excited to feature this unique variation of bowling for the generations of Mainers who have played the game and to introduce the sport to fans who might not be familiar with this form of bowling.

The team will wear specially designed Maine Candlepin jerseys and hats as part of the night. The game will feature various bowling themed promotions. The jersey resembles a typical retro style bowling shirt. The back of the jersey features lane markings and the numbering is in the design of bowling pins. The right sleeve features a pair of socks in the design of bowling pins in a pair of bowling shoes that will remind fans of the Red Sox logo. The left sleeve features the Sea Dogs state of Maine logo. The hat logo was created by Sea Dogs staff member Kevyn Tibbott while the jersey was created by Ted Seavey from Seaboard Studios based in Scarborough, Maine.

Tickets for the Maine Candlepins game on August 2nd and all Sea Dogs home games are available for purchase online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Maine Candlepins merchandise including hats, T-shirts, and novelties are now available for sale at the United Healthcare Souvenir Store located at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field and online at seadogs.com.

The Big 20 Bowling Center located in Scarborough, Maine has been in business for over 74 years, and proudly offers a spacious, high-quality candlepin bowling facility for bowlers of all ages. They host leagues, tournaments, events, & parties. For more information visit their website at Big20Bowling.com.

The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine's official state treat, the Maine Red Snappers, celebrating Maine's iconic red hot dog, the Maine Bean Suppahs, celebrating the centuries-old New England gathering tradition, the Maine Lobster Bakes and the Maine Clambakes.

Maine Candlepins Launch Party

The team will be holding a launch party today (March 19) from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Big 20 Bowling Center in Scarborough. Fans are invited to come bowl, meet Slugger, and talk baseball.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

