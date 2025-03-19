Fightin Phils and WEEU to Partner for Home Broadcasts in 2025

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils and 830 AM WEEU "The Voice of Berks and Beyond" are excited to announce a brand-new and expanded partnership that will have all 69 R-Phils home games in 2025 broadcasted live on WEEU's website.

Each game throughout the upcoming season will be heard live on 830WEEU.com. Coverage will begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch with the Fightin Phils pre-game show and will conclude with post-game coverage following the final out. After having a long-time partnership with WEEU, the Fightin Phils and Reading's hometown station are looking forward to continuing to grow the relationship.

Fightin Phils broadcasters Jake Starr and Bob McCool, both entering their third seasons with Reading, will return to the booth and call the action on WEEU's website all season long.

McCool has been the lead voice of WEEU's coverage of high school basketball and football since 1990 and has co-hosted the station's morning show "Mornings with Mike," since last year. Outside of his work with WEEU and the Fightin Phils, McCool provides commentary for Albright College football and basketball teams. Recently, McCool was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Berks County Chapter for his work in providing excellent coverage for both high school and college sports in the area.

Starr enters his third season as the broadcaster and the Director of PR/Media Relations and Client Fulfillment for the Fightin Phils in 2025. He provides commentary for R-Phils games while also contributing a variety of multimedia content, including interviews, stories, social media and more, while also overseeing the team's Media Relations Department. Prior to joining Reading, He spent the summers of 2021 and '22 broadcasting summer collegiate baseball, most recently for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. In the offseason, Starr also works as a freelance broadcaster for a variety of schools in the Philadelphia area.

"We're absolutely thrilled to grow our partnership with WEEU and thank them for the opportunity to broadcast our games on their site this season," said Jake Starr. "We could not have done this without the help of John Treese and everyone at WEEU. With their assistance, we can not wait to provide Fightin Phils with another outlet to listen to games this season."

WEEU is the only locally-owned and operated radio station in the city of Reading. The station is also oldest continually operated radio stations with its original call letters in Reading. WEEU broadcasts high school football and basketball, provides a full schedule of daily local programming, and also carries Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Penn State football and basketball games. Treese Media Group purchased WEEU in 2024 and continues to grow the station to new heights in such a brief time.

"We at WEEU are thrilled to offer free audio streaming of Reading Fightin Phils games," said John Treese, owner of Treese Media Group. "This is a natural next step in our incredible partnership with the Fightins, bringing fans even closer to the action. The R-Phils organization is a fantastic team to work with, and we're proud to collaborate with such a beloved Berks County institution to make every game more accessible to our listeners."

Starr and McCool will broadcast the first R-Phils game on WEEU on Tuesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. when the Fightin Phils welcome the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a pre-season exhibition game. Opening night is set for Friday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. Fans can listen to those games, and every home game in 2025, on 830WEEU.com.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

