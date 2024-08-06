Akron Walks off Reading 3-2 on Ramirez Homer

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







A walk-off two-run home run by Micael Ramirez gives the Akron RubberDucks the series opening 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Trailing by a run, Akron looked to rally back in the bottom of the ninth. Aaron Bracho opened the inning by working a walk to put the tying run aboard. Pinch runner Guy Lipscomb advanced to second on a groundout. Two batters later, Ramirez lined a two-run walk-off home run over the WBNX sign in left field to give Akron the 3-2 win.

Mound Presence

Parker Messick was sharp for Akron in his start on Tuesday. The left-hander set down 11 in a row to open the game. Reading got two unearned runs off of Messick in the fifth before the Akron starter got a strikeout to end the inning and his night. In total, Messick tossed five innings allowing the two unearned runs while striking out nine. Alaska Abney struck out two over two innings. Zane Morehouse and Ross Carver each struck out one and tossed a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took the early lead in the bottom of the third. Ramirez singled to open the inning. After walks by Yordys Valdes and Petey Halpin loaded the bases with one out, Chase DeLauter grounded into a fielder's choice to put the RubberDucks ahead 1-0.

Notebook

First walk-off home run by the RubberDucks since Daniel Schneemann in 2022...The win was Akron's ninth walk-off win of the season...Third home run of the season for Ramirez and first since June 25 in Altoona...Game Time: 2:21 (1:12)...Attendance: 2,277.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Austin Peterson (5-1, 2.65 ERA) will get the start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.