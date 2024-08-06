Akron Walks off Reading 3-2 on Ramirez Homer
August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
A walk-off two-run home run by Micael Ramirez gives the Akron RubberDucks the series opening 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Trailing by a run, Akron looked to rally back in the bottom of the ninth. Aaron Bracho opened the inning by working a walk to put the tying run aboard. Pinch runner Guy Lipscomb advanced to second on a groundout. Two batters later, Ramirez lined a two-run walk-off home run over the WBNX sign in left field to give Akron the 3-2 win.
Mound Presence
Parker Messick was sharp for Akron in his start on Tuesday. The left-hander set down 11 in a row to open the game. Reading got two unearned runs off of Messick in the fifth before the Akron starter got a strikeout to end the inning and his night. In total, Messick tossed five innings allowing the two unearned runs while striking out nine. Alaska Abney struck out two over two innings. Zane Morehouse and Ross Carver each struck out one and tossed a scoreless inning.
Duck Tales
Akron took the early lead in the bottom of the third. Ramirez singled to open the inning. After walks by Yordys Valdes and Petey Halpin loaded the bases with one out, Chase DeLauter grounded into a fielder's choice to put the RubberDucks ahead 1-0.
Notebook
First walk-off home run by the RubberDucks since Daniel Schneemann in 2022...The win was Akron's ninth walk-off win of the season...Third home run of the season for Ramirez and first since June 25 in Altoona...Game Time: 2:21 (1:12)...Attendance: 2,277.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Austin Peterson (5-1, 2.65 ERA) will get the start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Big Ben Malgeri Plays Hero in Home State with 12th-Inning Slam - Erie SeaWolves
- Cats Lose Back-And-Forth Battle in Grand Fashion - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Akron Walks off Reading 3-2 on Ramirez Homer - Akron RubberDucks
- RubberDucks Walk-off Fightin Phils in Ninth Inning - Reading Fightin Phils
- Amador Has 4-Hit Night But Rally Falls Short in Richmond - Hartford Yard Goats
- Early Offense Lifts Squirrels Over Yard Goats - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Lose to Baysox, 5-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Fabian, Beavers Homer As Baysox Win Series Opener Over Senators - Bowie Baysox
- Coffey, Sea Dogs Shutout Curve 7-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Shutout Curve to Open Series - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers, Somerset Falls To Binghamton In Opener - Somerset Patriots
- TT Bowens Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Bowie Baysox
- August 6, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Win Series Opener in Somerset Behind Suarez's Strong Start - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Thomas Harrington Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Altoona Curve
- RubberDucks' Milan Tolentino Named Player of the Month - Akron RubberDucks
- Altoona Curve Reveal 2025 Home Schedule & Season Ticket Information Released - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.