Cats Lose Back-And-Forth Battle in Grand Fashion

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-20, 41-58) fell to the Erie SeaWolves (19-14, 57-43) at Delta Dental Stadium in 12 innings, 12-8. Momentum and runs were traded through driving rain until the 12th, when Erie center fielder and Exeter, New Hampshire native Ben Malgeri crushed a grand slam to put the SeaWolves ahead for good.

Alex De Jesus crushed a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, his seventh of the year. Gabriel Martinez finished the night with four hits, which tied a career high, and 3 RBIs, which tied a season high.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison tossed six innings and allowed five runs, four of which came on home runs. Harrison struck out four through his six frames. Johnathan Lavallee tossed 1 1/3 innings and didn't allow a hit but allowed a run to reach via a walk. Anders Tolhurst struck out four in 1 2/3 innings, including the side in the ninth. Conor Larkin (L, 0-1) gave up the grand slam in the 12th.

Erie RHP Wilkel Hernandez matched Harrison with six innings of work. New Hampshire plated two runs against Hernandez on four hits and four walks. The Fisher Cats got the better of reliever Michael Bienlien, with three runs on three hits and a walk, but Tim Naughton shut down the rally. Trevin Michael gave up the solo blast in the ninth to tie the game. Calvin Coker (W, 3-4) didn't allow an earned run in two innings.

The SeaWolves started with back-to-back home runs in the top of the first. Gage Workman hit a two-run homer, then Jake Holton clubbed a solo blast. Erie led, 3-0, after a half inning.

New Hampshire got its wheels turning in the second; Martinez popped an opposite-field single to right to score Rainer Nuñez and cut Erie's lead to 3-1. The SeaWolves responded in the top of the third, as Trei

Cruz ripped a solo home run. The Fisher Cats answered, as De Jesus doubled, then came home on a Charles McAdoo grounder. Erie led, 4-2, after three innings.

After Erie plated a run in the fifth on two hits to take a 5-2 lead, the Cats mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh. Cade Doughty singled and Martinez doubled. Andres Sosa then served a shallow single to

center which scored Doughty, and RJ Schreck walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Nuñez and McAdoo worked bases-loaded walks to plate two more runs and tie the game, 5-5.

Erie scored a run in the top of the eighth; Eliezer Alfonso doubled to plate Holton and retake a 6-5 lead. De Jesus bashed the tying homer with one out in the ninth.

Both teams scored their inherited runners in the tenth; Martinez knocked in McAdoo to tie the game at seven. The teams were held scoreless in the 11th, then after an RBI single, Malgeri, a New Hampshire native, sent the grand slam over the left-center field fence. The Cats scored their inherited runner in the bottom of the 11th, as Martinez brought home Piñango with a sacrifice fly.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves continue the series with an early afternoon start Wednesday, with first pitch at 12:05 PM EDT. New Hampshire right-hander Nick Fraze (1-1, 0.98 ERA) duels with Erie righty Jackson

Jobe (2-1, 1.91 ERA), the Tigers' No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. MiLB.tv will air the contest as its "Free Game of the Day"; the pregame show begins at 11:45 AM EDT with the 10-minute countdown on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night on Friday, August 9, presented by Dartmouth Health. 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

