Coffey, Sea Dogs Shutout Curve 7-0

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-11, 57-44) silenced the Altoona Curve (15-19, 44-59) 7-0 on Tuesday night. The Sea Dogs have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Isaac Coffey fanned 11 to tie his career-high in strikeouts and earn his ninth win of the season. Jonathan Brand, Theo Denlinger, and Wikelman Gonzalez combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief. Kristian Campbell extended a 22-game on-base streak while Roman Anthony extended an 18-game on-base and seven game hit streak. Blaze Jordan doubled twice in a four-RBI performance.

Jordan put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double (16).

In the bottom of the fourth, Campbell reached on a throwing error issued to the third baseman allowing Drew Ehrhard to score and extend a 3-0 lead.

Alex Binelas hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Portland up by five. The homer to right center field marked his fifth of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan crushed his second two-run double of the night. His 17th double of the season extended a seven-run lead and completed the scoring.

RHP Isaac Coffey (9-2, 3.62 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing five hits while striking out 11. He did not issue a walk. LHP Dominic Perachi (0-2, 5.14 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.0 innings allowing three runs (2 ER) on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 7th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. LHP Connelly Early (100, 2.79 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Altoona will give the ball to RHP Po-Yu Chen (4-7, 3.62 ERA).

