Altoona Curve Reveal 2025 Home Schedule & Season Ticket Information Released

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce home dates for the 2025 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field, as well as season ticket information for the upcoming season. The Curve will play 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2025, and fans can now secure their seats for every home game now!

"It's so exciting to look ahead to what 2025 has in store for us and we're already in the planning process for unique giveaways and the premium experience that Curve baseball has to offer," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "We are looking forward to giving fans the best possible experience over our final 18 home games of this season."

The home schedule features each Southwest division opponent: Akron, Erie, Harrisburg, Richmond, and Bowie. From the Northeast division, the Curve will host Somerset, Portland, Hartford, and Reading at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2025.

April features 11 home games at PNG field, including a three-game Opening Weekend series against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) from April 4-6. The Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) also come to town in April. The month of May is the busiest of the summer, featuring 15 total home games with games against the RubberDucks, the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) and the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

June will see a two-week homestand, featuring the only visit to Altoona for the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) from June 10-15. The Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) make their first of two visits on the year from June 17-22.

As the schedule turns to summer, the Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1 at PNG Field. The Independence Day celebration will occur on Thursday, July 3. Coming out of the All-Star break, Altoona will be home for nine-straight games, with a three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks from July 18-20 and a full six-game series against the Bowie Baysox from July 22-27.

August at PNG Field will feature the return of two Northeast opponents who did not travel to Curve, PA in 2024. The Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) come to town from August 5-10 before the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) arrive from August 19-24. The Curve will play their final home series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels from September 2-7.

2025 season ticket holders will enjoy brand new benefits to accompany the existing benefit package from the 2024 season. New benefits include: Chance to take batting practice on the field during an August evening when the team is away Digital ticketing & Auto-renewal options Easy payment plan options through account manager in TicketMaster Complimentary Season ticket holder picnic in the Stuckey Automotive Picnic Area on Thursday, April 17th and Saturday, April 19. MUST RSVP to your ticket representative! 1 Complimentary pass to Holiday Lights on the Lake

Season ticket holders will still enjoy dozens of existing benefits, which include 20% off Merchandise all season long, discounts on single-game tickets and suite rentals, an opportunity to throw out a first pitch, early entrance into the stadium on gamedays, and more!

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

