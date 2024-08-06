Fabian, Beavers Homer As Baysox Win Series Opener Over Senators

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 5-3 from Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Jud Fabian opened the scoring with a leadoff solo homer off Harrisburg starting right-hander Chase Solesky (L, 0-4), his 17th of the season. The Orioles No. 8 prospect now leads the Eastern League and is tied for fourth in all of Double-A in home runs.

One batter later, Dylan Beavers launched his 12th homer of the season with a solo shot off Solesky. The Orioles No. 6 prospect now has a career-high 12 homers in his third professional season.

In the second and fourth innings, Fabian drove in Bowie's (14-20, 46-56) third and fourth runs of the game with RBI singles to left field and center field, respectively. It's Fabian's fourth game this season with at least three RBI.

Bowie starting right-hander Peter Van Loon (W, 1-1) threw five scoreless innings and struck out six over three hits and one walk allowed to pick up his first win of the season. The 25-year-old has struck out six or more batters in four of his six outings this season.

Frederick Bencosme added a fifth Baysox run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to bring home Samuel Basallo.

In the bullpen, right-hander Logan Rinehart threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts and right-hander Keagan Gillies threw a scoreless eighth.

Harrisburg (12-22, 50-53) broke the shutout bid in the ninth with three runs across on two hits. Jeremy De La Rosa singled in Harrisburg's first run before Trey Harris singled home the Senators' second run. A two-out bases loaded walk drawn by JT Arruda put the go-ahead runs in scoring position, but Houston Roth (S, 1) struck out Cody Wilson to end the ballgame.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Senators tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Alex Pham (3-3, 5.23 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Dustin Saenz (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for Harrisburg.

