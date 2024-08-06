RubberDucks' Milan Tolentino Named Player of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks infielder Milan Tolentino was named Eastern League Player of the Month for July.

Tolentino hit .366/.402/.610 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 21 games in July. He led the Eastern League in average, hits (30), total bases (67), slugging percentage and OPS (1.012). During the month, Tolentino posted 11 multi-hit games and had his first career multi-home run game on July 10 in Reading.

A 2020 fourth-round pick out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School (Mission Viejo, California), Tolentino is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In 83 games with Akron this season, the 22-year-old infielder is batting .257 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.

This is the third time this season Tolentino has earned a MiLB honor. Tolentino earned Capital One Premier Plays of the Week and Month for his sliding catch in foul territory on April 23 in Altoona. Defensively this season, Tolentino has gone 62 consecutive games without committing an error and has a season fielding percentage of .992 combined across three infield positions.

Tolentino is the first member of the 2024 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Player of the Month. Doug Nikhazy earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for Week 2 of this season.

The Akron RubberDucks return to Canal Park to begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin' Phils on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:35 p.m.

