Early Offense Lifts Squirrels Over Yard Goats

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored 10 runs in the first three innings to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-7, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (48-55, 14-20) picked up their third straight win dating back to Saturday, taking the series opener against the Yard Goats (58-43, 20-13).

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Sterlin Thompson.

In the bottom of the first, Victor Bericoto tied the game with an RBI single and a throwing error plated another run to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Hartford tied the score, 2-2, in the top of the second inning with a run scoring on a pair of Richmond errors.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead, 4-2, in the bottom of the second with a two-run single by Bericoto against Yard Goats starter Mason Albright (Loss, 3-7).

Richmond scored six runs in the third to extend the lead to 10-2. Justin Wishkoski hit a two-run homer, his first at Double-A, and Carter Howell added an RBI double. Jairo Pomares singled home two more runs and Turner Hill scored on an error to cap the frame.

In the top of the fifth, Warming Bernabel hit an RBI single and Thompson brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to close the score to 10-4.

Ben Madison (Win, 1-1) threw 1.2 scoreless innings for Richmond.

Braxton Fulford belted a solo homer in the top of the eighth to close the score to 10-5. With two outs, Adael Amador drove a two-run single to pull the Yard Goats within three.

Mat Olsen (Save, 5) got the final out of the eighth and worked through the ninth for Richmond.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (3-2, 3.22) will start for Richmond countered by Hartford right-hander Bradley Blalock (0-0, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

