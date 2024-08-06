Ponies Win Series Opener in Somerset Behind Suarez's Strong Start

August 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-15, 52-47) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 6-4, in the series opener at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon, behind a strong start from Joander Suarez.

Suarez (7-5) earned his third-consecutive win, as he struck out nine batters over 6.2 innings and allowed two earned runs and just one walk. Suarez came one out shy of tying his career high of seven innings and was one strikeout shy of tying his season high of 10.

The 24-year-old right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five-straight starts, dating back to July 10. Over his last three starts, Suarez is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA, and in 17.2 innings he's allowed just two earned runs with a 21-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Binghamton scored first with two outs in the second inning. Stanley Consuegra doubled and scored on Wyatt Young's RBI single that made it 1-0. Young went 4-for-4, which marked the second four-hit game of his professional career. In the third inning with two outs, Matt Rudick drew a walk and Ryan Clifford hit an RBI single that made it 2-0.

Somerset (20-14, 52-51) scored an unearned run against Suarez in the third inning that made it 2-1. In the sixth inning, Rafael Flores hit a game-tying solo home run that made it 2-2.

Binghamton had a four-run seventh to take a 6-2 lead. Alex Ramírez drew an RBI walk, Clifford hit his second RBI single of the game, and Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run single.

Somerset added runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Max Burt hit an RBI single. Tyler Hardman hit an RBI single in the eighth inning that made it 6-4.

After a 38-minute rain delay, TJ Shook came in for the five-out save and threw just 10 pitches to retire all five batters he faced. It marked Shook's second save.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Young's previous four-hit game was on May 1, 2022, for Triple-A Syracuse...Clifford recorded his 10th multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI game...Jackson recorded his team-leading 12th multi-RBI game...Grant Hartwig allowed one run over one-third of an inning before the rain delay.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.