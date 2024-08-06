Amador Has 4-Hit Night But Rally Falls Short in Richmond

Richmond, VA- Second Baseman Adael Amador, the Rockies #2 prospect, had four hits and drove in two runs but the Yard Goats fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-7 on Tuesday night The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Trailing 10-2 after three innings, the Yard Goats got back into the game with two runs in the fifth inning, and three runs in the eighth, and batted the tying run in the final two frames. However, Richmond loser Matt Olsen put out the fire in both the eighth and ninth innings to earn his fifth save. Braxton Fulford homered for the Yard Goats who are 4-3 on the current road trip.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game as Sterlin Thompson singled home Bladimir Restituyo in the first inning against Richmond starter Jack Choate. Hartford had runners at second and third base with one out but only managed the one run.

Richmond responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits off Hartford starter Mason Albright and an infield error. The Flying Squirrels added two more runs in the second inning to take a 4-2 lead on a two-RBI single by Victor Bericoto.

The Giants affiliate scored six runs in the third inning to take a 10-2 lead. Justin Wishkoski homered, Carter Howell had an RBI double and Jairo Pomares had a three-run single to highlight the frame.

The Yard Goats knocked Choate from the game in the fifth inning. Warming Bernabel had an RBI single and Sterlin Thompson had a sacrifice fly to make it a 10-4 game. Hartford scored three times in the eighth inning to make it 10-7. Braxton Fulford led off the inning with a home run and Adael Amador cracked a two-run single. Closer Matt Olson retired Bernabel with runners on first and second base to end the threat. Olson stayed in and pitched the ninth inning and worked around two baserunners to earn the save.

The Yard Goats continue the 12-game road trip on Wednesday night at 6:35 against Richmond. RHP Bradley Blalock will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Nick Sinacola will start for Richmond. The game can be heard on the free Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

