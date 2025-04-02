Sea Dogs Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - The Portland Sea Dogs, in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox, have announced the roster for the upcoming 2025 season. The group features three of the top 10, seven of the top 30 ranked prospects in the Red Sox system according to MLB.com, one player with Major League Baseball experience, and 21 players who have previously played in Portland.

Portland's highest rated prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, checks in at No. 6 on MLB.com's list. Garcia split time across three levels in 2024 and led all Boston farmhands in homeruns (23), a new career high. "The Password" also set career highs in most other offensive categories, including: hits (118), doubles (24), runs (78), RBI (66), AVG (.286) and SLG (.526). The 22 year-old was named to the 2024 MiLB Awards All-MiLB Prospect First Team with Double-A Portland. In 30 games with the Sea Dogs, Garcia slashed .263 with four doubles, two triples, and two home runs.

Joining Garcia in the Top 10 of the prospect list are David Sandlin (No.9) and Connelly Early (No.10).

Sandlin started the 2024 season in High-A Greenville where he made 10 starts and posted 50 strikeouts before being promoted. In Portland, he posted 32 strikeouts in eight starts to go along with a 1.44 WHIP. Currently ranked as the No.2 pitching prospect in the organization, Sandlin also boasts the best slider in the Red Sox farm system according to Baseball America.

After one start in Single-A Salem, Early made 23 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. In those 23 starts the right-hander posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and ranked second amongst Red Sox minor league pitchers in strikeouts (138). Currently rated as the No. 3 pitching prospect in the organization, His changeup and curveball are the best in the Red Sox farm system per Baseball America.

Mikey Romero (No.11), Allan Castro (No.22) and Yordanny Monegro (No.23) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster. Romero and Castro both start their second stints in Portland, while Monegro will make his Double-A debut.

Romero spent the majority of the 2024 campaign in High-A Greenville, slashing .271/.319/.498/.817 with 10 home runs before being promoted to Double-A Portland. In 16 games with the Sea Dogs, he hit .243, cranked six home runs, and added 12 RBI's. The former first round pick (2022) also ranked fifth among all Red Sox minor leaguers in extra base hits (44).

Castro has been steadily moving up the Red Sox farm system over the past few seasons. In 123 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2024, he hit .229 with a .743 OPS and smacked a career high 15 home runs. Castro ranked tied for fourth among Red Sox minor leaguers in walks (74), fifth in runs (80), and total bases (178). He was originally signed as an infielder in 2019, but made the switch to outfield in 2021.

Monegro made 18 appearances across FCL Red Sox and High-A Greenville in 2024. In 14 starts in High-A, he posted a 6-2 record, 2.73 ERA, and 82 strikeouts in 66 innings of work. He was named Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the month of August last season, ranked fourth in WHIP (1.04) and opponent batting average (.182).

Blake Wehunt (No. 27) rounds out the top 30 Red Sox prospects on the Sea Dogs Opening Day roster.

In 2024, Wehunt started 22 games across three levels and posted a 3.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and .207 opponent average. The majority of his work was conducted in High-A Greenville as he made 13 starts and tallied 65 strikeouts over 59 innings of work. The 6'7 right hander was named Pitcher of the Week by the Carolina League (4/29-5/5) and South Atlantic League (8/12-18).

Along with the top prospects and returning players, the 2025 Sea Dogs Opening Day roster includes:

- Players from three different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela).

- Players from 11 different states (five from Florida)

- Six players from the Dominican Republic

- 21 players returning to Portland

- One player who has previous MLB experience (Kolozsvary)

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15): Jack Anderson, Jonathan Brand, Zach Bryant, Brendan Cellucci, Yovanny Cruz, Connelly Early, Alex Hoppe, Gabriel Jackson, Yordanny Monegro, Wyatt Olds, David Sandlin, Reidis Sena, Christopher Troye, Tyler Uberstine, Blake Wehunt.

Catchers (3): Drew Ehrhard, Mark Kolozsvary, Ronald Rosario

Infield (6): Max Ferguson, Blaze Jordan, Ahbram Liendo, Tyler Miller, Luis Ravelo, Mikey Romero

Outfield (4): Allan Castro, Jhostynxon Garcia, Caden Rose, Corey Rosier.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.