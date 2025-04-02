Baysox Announce 2025 Break Camp Roster

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced their break camp roster for the 2025 season.

The roster includes six top 30 Orioles prospects and three in the top 15, according to MLB Pipeline.

Headlining the roster is OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (No. 3), who returns after joining Chesapeake for the final month of the 2024 regular season. Bradfield, who is the top-rated Orioles outfield prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, stole the second-most bases in the Minors last year with 74 stolen bags. C Creed Willems (No. 12) also returns after debuting with Chesapeake in August 2024. Willems slugged a career-high 17 homers in 98 games between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake and was named an Arizona Fall League Fall Star.

Other returning position players include C Silas Ardoin, INF Frederick Bencosme, OF Douglas Hodo III, OF Tavian Josenberger, C Adam Retzbach, IF Anthony Servideo, OF Reed Trimble, IF Max Wagner, and IF Carter Young.

One new position player is listed on the roster in IF Jeremiah Jackson.

On the mound, RHP Patrick Reilly (No. 10) returns after pitching in eight games with the Baysox in 2024. Reilly was acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Pirates during the trade deadline last year. RHP Trace Bright (No. 25) also returns to the rotation after pitching in Chesapeake in 2024. The right-hander threw a career-high 112 innings and struck out 120 batters, which was eighth-most in the Eastern League. RHP Alex Pham (No. 29) is scheduled to return to the rotation after his 138 strikeouts last year were good for the third-most in the Eastern League and the sixth-most in all of Double-A.

Other returning pitchers include RHP Keagan Gillies, RHP Dylan Heid, RHP Daniel Lloyd, RHP Ryan Long, and RHP Peter Van Loon.

Eight new pitchers are listed on the roster in RHP Dylan Coleman, RHP Zach Fruit, RHP Preston Johnson, RHP Juan Nunez (No. 20), RHP Gerald Ogando, RHP Edgar Portes, RHP Yaqui Rivera, and RHP Levi Wells.

The 28-man break camp roster includes a total of 19 returning players and nine newcomers.

The Baysox open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road against the Altoona Curve. Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.