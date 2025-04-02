Reading Fightin Phils Unveil Brand New Redner's Market Beer & Wine Café Big Straw Slushies

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to introduce a brand new and improved Redner's Market Beer and Wine Cafe Big Straw Slushy Stand. The R-Phils are excited to partner with Redner's Market, the Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils, for the new slushy stand.

The new slushy stand will be located just to the left of the former location in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza. The newly-built stand will feature a larger drink selection and more space than before, further enhancing the fan experience and increasing speed and efficiency of each transaction.

For only $10.75, fans can enjoy one-of-four alcoholic slushy flavors in a 16-ounce cup. For an additional $10, the slushies can be poured in a baseball bat-shaped cup for a drinking experience like never before.

The alcoholic menu at the Redner's Market Beer & Wine Café Big Straw Slushies features: Pink Flamingo (Pink Whitney and Pink Lemonade), Margarita (Camarena Tequila and Margarita Mix), Spiked Rumble Punch (Seagram's Escapes) and The Old No. 7 (Jack Daniels and Pepsi). A wide variety of canned beverages are also available for adults 21 and older to purchase.

For kids, there are slushy options available as well. Our young R-Phils fans can enjoy the Siberian Chill flavor which features either a blue raspberry or cherry flavored slushy. Kids can enjoy their slushies in a cup or upgrade to a bat-shaped cup as well.

See the brand-new Redner's Market Beer & Wine Café Big Straw Slushies when the Fightin Phils open up the 2025 season on Friday, April 4, against the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available and can be purchased at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. Radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

Reading remains home from April 4-6 against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The first 4,000 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark 75th Anniversary Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Savage Auto Group, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring the Downtown Campus staff, Feesers and Alarm Tech. On Saturday, the first 1,500 kids receive a 2025 Team Photo, presented by Feesers. The series ends Sunday when the first 1,000 kids get a mystery Fightin Phils bobblehead.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

