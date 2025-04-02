RubberDucks Announce New Additions to the Extreme Foods in 2025

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the addition of three new items to the Extreme Food Menu for the 2025 season.

The WONE Base on (Meat)Balls is hollowed out French Bread layered three times with spicy giardiniera marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and four meatballs topped with parmesan cheese served with a free 2025 Souvenir cup filled with a 32-ounce fountain Coca-Cola product. It is a meal in one! $1 of each sale will benefit Valor Homes on behalf of WONE and can be found at Godfather's concession stand.

The WQMX Should Have Been a Cowboy is a layered cocktail with grenadine, lemonade, Tito's vodka and blue curacao topped with a cowboy boot. $1 of each sale will benefit NEOPAT and the drink can be found at the Modelo Tiki bar.

Emmett Golden's Bicentennial Bacon Burger by ESPN Cleveland is a double cheeseburger with smoked jalapeno gouda, Canadian bacon, onion rings, mayo-barbecue sauce, bacon cheeseburger dip served on a sweet Hawaiian bun crisped with green chili aioli. The culinary creation dubbed after Emmett Golden, co-host of the Next Level on ESPN Cleveland and can be found at the Pineapple Under The "C" Grill.

"Our food and beverage staff has been hard at work this offseason planning up these new creations for the Extreme Food Menu," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This year's new creations are an extreme take on classic food items that are staples on dinner plates. We are proud to partner with Rubber City Radio to help contribute to great charities. The Extreme Food Menu began in 2011 and has become synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks ballpark experience, and we can't wait for the fans to tempt their tastebuds with the new and classic items available at Canal Park."

Back once again this season to the Extreme Food menu is the WAKR Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl. The most popular Extreme Food item in 2024 was first introduced in 2014 and is a half pineapple hollowed out and filled with a mixture of white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and Thai chili garlic sauce topped with a teriyaki glaze. New to the item this year is a partnership with WAKR where $1 from every sale benefits the Salvation Army.

These extreme items join the returning fan favorite 98.1 KDD Screamer. This five-pound sundae served in a RubberDucks batting helmet is 21 scoops of Smith's Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and finished off with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherries. The 98.1 KDD Screamer is one of the three original Extreme Food Menu items debuting in 2011. Joining the KDD Screamer on the original menu and returning in 2025 are the Three Dog Night and the Nice 2 Meat U Burger. Three Dog Night is the baseball version of the turducken with a hot dog stuffed inside of a bratwurst then wrapped inside of a kielbasa topped with sauerkraut and Stadium Mustard on a hoagie roll. Nice 2 Meat U Burger is a two-pound burger. It is an elegant tower of two 8 oz steakhouse seasoned certified angus beef burgers, two beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions and American cheese on a toasted kaiser bun.

Other returning items to the Extreme Foods lineup are Not Your Routine Poutine, the HomeRocker and The Chicken & Waffle Sandwich. Not Your Routine Poutine was first introduced in 2015 and is a 10 oz portion of French Fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits. The HomeRocker is a half-pound hot dog measuring a foot long covered in a buffalo chicken mac and cheese with a hot honey sauce and ranch drizzle to top it off. It was first introduced last season and can be found in Dog Pound concession stand. The Chicken and Waffle Sandwich is a double decker chicken and waffle sandwich with chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, pimento cheese spread and a bacon habanero jam served on freshly toasted waffles with powdered sugar and maple syrup. The sandwich was first introduced last season and is available at Tater's concession stand on the third base side of the concourse.

The RubberDucks home opener at Canal Park is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

