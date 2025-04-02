RubberDucks Announce New Videoboard and Restrooms Renovation as Part of What's New at Canal Park

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce two major ballpark improvements, new parking and a new Public Address announcer for the 2025 season.

The Canal Park videoboard project was privately funded by Fast Forward Sports Group as part of the more than $14 million of private investments into Canal Park the club has made since Ken Babby took over as owner following the 2012 season. In total, five new Daktronics LED boards were installed around the ballpark as part of this project.

The all digital main board in right-center field is 41 feet tall by 67 feet wide. It will replace the previous board that was installed prior to the 2013 season. The new board is the tallest videoboard in Minor League Baseball (by LED length) and second largest videoboard in the Eastern League. The ribbon board in left-center field is double the height of its predecessor at 12 feet high by 54 feet wide.

In addition to the two outfield boards, two new Daktronics LED boards were installed down the first and third baselines to replace the original to Canal Park line score boards, and a new Daktronics LED marquee board was installed facing State Street outside of the ballpark.

"We are constantly looking for ways to put our fans first," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "The new videoboard project increases our digital footprint by more than 200% and brings our game day experience to the next level for fans of all ages. Thanks to a tremendous partnership with the City of Akron and Mayor Shammas Malik we are excited to show off the newly renovated concourse level restrooms."

The Canal Park restroom renovation was completed as part of a partnership with the City of Akron. During this renovation, all concourse restrooms at Canal Park received new epoxy flooring, painted walls and LED lights as well as brand new sinks, hand dryers and partitions.

"Canal Park and the Akron RubberDucks have become such a big piece of our downtown corridor and we're proud to help support upgrades to the stadium to provide high quality experiences for everyone visiting the ballpark," said Mayor Shammas Malik.

The RubberDucks have also partnered with the City of Akron to create 20 new accessible parking spaces that will be free to the public on RubberDucks gamedays in 2025. Select spots in the parking lot right across Main Street from the Summa Health gate and some select street parking spots will be reserved all day on RubberDucks home gamedays for accessible parking for fans coming to Canal Park.

In addition to the visual changes around the ballpark, fans will also be able to hear a new voice at Canal Park during the 2025 season. The RubberDucks have tabbed veteran Public Address announcer David Kammerman as the new voice of Canal Park. Kammerman's voice will be familiar to those in Northeast Ohio as he currently serves as the PA announcer for the Cleveland Charge and was the former voice of Classic Park in Eastlake.

The RubberDucks home opener at Canal Park is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

