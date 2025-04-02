SeaWolves Announce Break Camp Roster

April 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2025 break camp roster.

The club's break camp roster includes 18 returning SeaWolves players and nine of MLB Pipeline's top 30 Tigers prospects. The roster's top-ranked prospect is catcher Thayron Liranzo, Detroit's No. 5 prospect. The Tigers acquired the 21-year-old Dominican-born switch hitter at the 2024 trade deadline in the deal that sent right-hander Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the trade, Liranzo posted a .315/.470/.562 slash line with five home runs and 20 RBI in 26 games for High-A West Michigan. He was named the MVP of the Arizona Fall League's Fall Stars Game after hitting a go-ahead, ninth-inning home run.

Liranzo will catch for a prospect-laden starting rotation that features four top-30 players. Right-hander Jaden Hamm (No. 9) is set to make his Double-A debut in 2025 after earning Midwest League Pitcher of the Year and Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2024 with West Michigan. Hamm posted a 2.64 ERA in 24 outings, striking out 122 batters in 99 innings.

Hamm is joined by returning SeaWolves Troy Melton (No. 12), Garrett Burhenn, and left-hander Jake Miller (No. 17), who all made their Double-A debuts with Erie in 2024. Melton and Burhenn each threw more than 90 innings for the 2024 Howlers. Miller appeared once for Erie in September, tossing five scoreless frames in his debut. Right-hander Joseph Montalvo (No. 19) rounds out Erie's initial rotation. The 22-year-old is set to make his Double-A debut in 2025 after Detroit acquired him from Texas in a 2024 deadline deal for lefty Andrew Chafin.

The Erie bullpen features returning arms RJ Petit (No. 30), Andrew Magno, Tim Naughton, Matt Seelinger, Austin Bergner, and Dylan Smith. Petit and Naughton led the 2024 bullpen with 43 outings each. Bergner was a mainstay in Erie's rotation in 2024, taking 10 starts. He tallied 12 scoreless innings across two playoff starts, allowing just two hits in two winning efforts, across Erie's Championship-winning run in 2024.

The bullpen also features newcomers in Troy Watson, Matt Merrill, and Drew Sommers. Watson, acquired from Toronto in a cash deal in 2024, made 36 outings including 15 starts between Triple-A Buffalo and Triple-A Toledo in 2024. Merrill, signed by Detroit as a free agent before the 2024 season, featured a 1.79 ERA across 36 outings for West Michigan in 2024. Sommers is a newcomer to the Tigers organization. The left-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay in February in exchange for right-hander Mason Englert, and made 41 appearances for High-A Bowling Green last season.

25-year-old Eduardo Valencia will split the catching duties with Liranzo to begin the year. Valencia spent the bulk of 2024 with Lakeland, where he hit .249 with four home runs in 57 games.

The remainder of the SeaWolves' hitting group features numerous familiar faces. Returners Chris Meyers, Jake Holton, Max Anderson (No. 23), and Danny Serretti will anchor the Erie infield. Meyers slugged 18 homers in 2024, which tied Gage Workman for the team lead. Before a season-ending injury in August, Holton had a then-team-best 71 RBI. Jim Jarvis joins the Erie infield to make his Double-A debut.

In the outfield, the SeaWolves welcome Roberto Campos (No. 22) for his Double-A debut. The 21-year-old Cuban hit a career-high 10 home runs and a .272 batting average in 118 games with West Michigan in 2024. He's joined in the outfield group by returning faces Ben Malgeri, Brady Allen, and Justice Bigbie (No. 27). Bigbie spent all of 2024 with Triple-A Toledo after posting a .362 average with 63 games with Erie in 2023. Returners Trei Cruz and Carlos Mendoza add to the club's versatility as utility players.

The official Opening Day roster will be released on Friday, April 4.

The SeaWolves kick off the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). Before the game, the club will raise their 2024 Eastern League Championship banner as they begin their back-to-back title defense. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 30th Season SeaWolves lapel pin. The UPMC Park Stadium Club will also feature a specialty Fish Fry buffet menu on Opening Night. Details are available at SeaWolves.com.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

