Jesse Scaglion Named Sea Dogs General Manager

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs, together with owner and operator Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are proud to announce the promotion of Jesse Scaglion as General Manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. Scaglion replaces Geoff Iacuessa who will continue to serve as the Sea Dogs' President while also taking on a larger regional leadership role within DBH.

"Jesse is an incredible leader and has a proven track record in Minor League Baseball," stated Sea Dogs President Geoff Iacuessa. "We are excited for him to take the helm to continue and build upon our commitment to our community, our staff, and our fan experience. His skills as a leader and operator make him an outstanding person to step into this role."

Scaglion becomes the third General Manager in the Sea Dogs' 31-year history. The 36-year-old joined the Sea Dogs in 2021 as the team's Director of Ticketing. In addition to his ticketing responsibilities, Scaglion also oversaw all aspects of the Sea Dogs' merchandise. Prior to joining the Sea Dogs, he spent six seasons with the Lexington Legends (Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals). During his time with the Legends, Jesse served as the Director of Corporate Sales before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he helped transition the team from Minor League Baseball into the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

A native of New York City, Jesse gained experience in ticketing, sponsorship, and special event roles with the Binghamton Mets and Binghamton Senators before moving to Lexington.

"I am honored to step into the role of General Manager for the Portland Sea Dogs," stated Scaglion. "The legacy built by Charlie Eshbach and carried forward by Geoff Iacuessa has set a strong foundation, and I am excited to continue building on it. Portland, Maine, is a special place, and the Sea Dogs are a truly exceptional organization. This team has established itself as one of the premier franchises in Minor League Baseball, thanks to an incredible fan base, a passionate community, and an award-winning staff dedicated to providing the best experience in the game. I want to sincerely thank Geoff and Diamond Baseball Holdings for this incredible opportunity. I couldn't be more excited for the season ahead and to welcome everyone back to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Opening Day, April 8th."

Jesse now resides in Scarborough, Maine, with his wife, Emma, their daughter, Lucy, and their dog, Davy Crockett.

Scaglion takes the reigns at an exciting time in Sea Dogs baseball as the club looks to open a new home clubhouse. Additionally, the Sea Dogs will host a record 10 fireworks dates in 2025 and will welcome exciting new promotional events including a Scooby Doo Day and a Bluey appearance. The team will also be introducing new special events on non-game days throughout the season. And of course Mascot Hall of Famer Slugger the Sea Dog will continue his world class antics to entertain fans throughout the season.

Iacuessa served as the Sea Dogs General Manager since 2010 when he took over from Charlie Eshbach, who had served in that role since the team's inception in 1994. He began his career with the team as an intern in 2001 and was hired as Director of Group Sales prior to the 2002 season. In 2004 Geoff became the Director of Sales and Promotions and after the 2006 season, Geoff was promoted to Assistant General Manager for Sales and Promotions.

Iacuessa was honored as the 2015 Eastern League Executive of the Year. In 2011 he was named to the Portland Press Herald's "40 under 40" list, recognizing 40 local business leaders under the age of 40. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a degree in sport management. In addition to his work with the Sea Dogs and DBH, Geoff serves on the PeoplesChoice Credit Union Board of Directors and the Maine Children's Cancer Program Board of Directors. He previously served on the board of the South Portland American Little League and coached youth baseball and basketball.

Geoff lives with his wife Kristie and son Hudson.

"Geoff Iacuessa's leadership in Portland has been transformative in shaping the success, legacy and respect of the Sea Dogs; his tenure with the club has been defined by excellence, passion, and an unwavering commitment to building not only a strong local community but fans of the Sea Dogs nationwide," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "It is a pleasure to watch Jesse follow in Geoff's footsteps and we are confident that with his passion and tenacity he will continue to elevate the organization, and the Sea Dogs will thrive under his leadership as General Manager."

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

