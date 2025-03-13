Pirates Spring Breakout Game to be Broadcasted on Curve Radio Network

March 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Altoona Curve is excited to announce that the Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Breakout Game will be broadcasted live on the Fly Altoona Curve Radio Network on Friday, March 14 at 1:05 p.m. from Clearwater, Florida. Fans can listen to the game on 96.1 Hank-FM, Pirates.com, the MLB app, or.

MLB's annual prospect Showcase, the Spring Breakout game, will pit top Pirates minor league prospects against top Phillies prospects at Baycare Ballpark, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. (Info). Altoona Curve broadcaster Preston Shoemaker will call the second annual game.

Preston Shoemaker returns to the broadcast booth for a fifth season, serving as the team's Assistant Director of Communications and Broadcasting. The Hollidaysburg native joined the broadcast booth in 2021 and grew up attending Curve games as a season ticket holder. Shoemaker is the only Blair County native to broadcast games for the Curve and maintains the team's website and contributes to team marketing efforts in addition to his role in the broadcast booth.

Three players ranked in MLB.com's Top 100: Bubba Chandler (15), Konnor Griffin (43), and Termarr Johnson (82) have been named to the Pirates roster for the Spring Breakout. There are eight Altoona Curve alums who will participate in the game: Chandler, Johnson, Hunter Barco, Nick Dombkowski, Anthony Solometo, Jaden Woods, Tsung-Che Cheng, and Sammy Siani.

Opening Day for the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, at Peoples Natural Gas Field is Friday, April 4. For more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

