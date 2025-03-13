Somerset Patriots Announce Plans to Broadcast Yankees' 2025 Spring Breakout Game on March 15th

Sarasota, FL - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate, have announced plans to produce a live radio broadcast of the 2025 Spring Breakout Game between the Yankees' and Orioles' top prospects on Saturday, March 15 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

The Patriots' radio flagship, FOX Sports Radio New Jersey will carry the game live on foxsportsradionewjersey.com and the broadcast will also air live Major League Baseball's digital platforms, including MLB.com and Yankees.com.

In addition to the Patriots' and FOX Sports New Jersey's radio broadcast of the game, fans will also be able to watch live on MLB Network.

Entering his fourth season as the Patriots play-by-play broadcaster, Steven Cusumano will have the call of the Spring Breakout game.

"We are beyond excited to supply coverage of the Yankees' second annual Spring Breakout game to listeners around the baseball world," said Cusumano. "Telling the stories of Major League Baseball's future stars is a privilege and something we take a lot of pride in. We look forward to continuing this commitment as the 2025 season commences."

The event will be part of MLB's second annual schedule of Spring Breakout games, which feature the top prospects from each Major League organization competing against one another in a minor league prospect exclusive showcase.

The Yankees' Spring Breakout roster features 23 top prospects within the organization, including seven former Somerset Patriots. The Orioles' Spring Breakout roster includes 26 of the organization's top prospects.

First pitch for the game at Ed Smith Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Baltimore Orioles, is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET with the Somerset Patriots' radio broadcast beginning at 6 p.m.

