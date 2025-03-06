Sea Dogs to Hold Food Drive to Benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank

March 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with Maine Credit Unions, will hold their annual Food Drive from Thursday, March 6, 2025, through Monday, March 17, 2025. All the collected food items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

As in the past, this year's food drive will be "Buy One, Bring One, Get One." You will receive a free Sea Dogs ticket to the same game for every ticket purchased and every donated food item you bring. For example, if you buy three tickets to the June 20th game and bring in three food items, you will receive three additional complimentary tickets of equal or lesser value to the June 20th game. The offer is good for Reserved, and General Admission seating, subject to availability.

Fans may take advantage of this offer by bringing their non-perishable food items to the ticket office located at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs Ticket Office is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Each year, the Sea Dogs donate hundreds of food items to the Good Shepherd Food Bank thanks to the generosity of Sea Dogs' fans.

The Maine Credit Union's Campaign for Ending Hunter raises critical funds to get food into the hands of Mainers in need. In 2024 alone, credit unions contributed $1,303,706.40 to combat hunger. The amount includes food donations and contributions made by credit unions directly to hunger-relief organizations.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

