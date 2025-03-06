11 Former Fightin Phils Represented on Phillies Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced the Philadelphia Phillies roster for the 2025 Spring Breakout Game on Thursday. The Phillies top prospects will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects on Friday, March 14 in Clearwater, Florida.

Of the 27 prospects on the Phillies breakout roster, 11 have previously played for the Fightin Phils, with 10 spending time with Reading in 2024. The roster for this year is as follows, with the former Fightin Phils in bold:

Pitchers (12): Luis Avila, Jean Cabrera, Moises Chace, Aaron Combs, Mavis Graves, Daniel Haper, Gunner Mayer, Alex McFarlane, Griff McGarry, Micah Ottenbreit, Brad Pacheco and Casey Steward

Catchers (3): Alirio Ferrebus, Caleb Ricketts and Eduardo Tait

Infielders (7): Keaton Anthony, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Otto Kemp, Aidan Miller, Bryan Rincon and Devin Saltiban

Outfielders (5): Griffin Burkholder, Justin Crawford, Hendry Mendez, Dante Nori and Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Cabrera, 23, joined the Fightin Phils in July of 2024 and made six appearances with Reading (AA) and posted a 4.85 ERA. He began the season with Jersey Shore (A+) pitched to the tune of a 3.39 ERA over 14 starts with the BlueClaws prior to his promotion. Following the season, the Phillies selected the contract of Cabrera and added him to the 40-man roster. Cabrera signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2019 out of Venezuela. He was named the Paul Owens Award winner by the Phillies in 2021 as the organizations best minor league pitcher.

Chace, 21, was acquired by the Phillies in July from the Baltimore Orioles, along with Seth Johnson for Gregory Soto. He was assigned to Jersey Shore (A+) and made two starts prior to a promotion to Reading, where Chace made his final four starts. The right-handed arm began the season with Aberdeen (A+) in the Orioles' system and made 17 appearances prior to being traded. Chace struck out a career-high 13 hitters over 6.0 IP on Aug. 31 at Somerset and was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following the outing. He was added to the Phillies 40-man roster following the season. Chace signed with the Orioles as an international free agent in 2019 out of Venezuela.

Harper, 25, posted a stellar season between Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading (AA) in 2024, compiling a 2.82 ERA over 44 appearances. After a strong campaign with the BlueClaws, Harper was promoted to Reading in June and had a 3.60 ERA over 21 outings, along with two saves. In total, Harper posted nine saves in 2024. He spent all of 2022 and '23 with Clearwater (A) after being selected by the Phillies in the 17th round of the 2022 draft out of Kentucky.

Mayer, 24, joined the Fightin Phils for the final week of the 2024 season and made two appearances. He spent the duration of the season with Jersey Shore (A+) and posted a 4.10 ERA across 41 appearances, along with four saves. Mayer spent all of 2023 with Jersey Shore, starting 20 games over 23 total appearances. The Phillies selected Mayer in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of San Joaquin Delta Junior College in California.

McGarry, 25, spent parts of the 2022 and '23 season with Reading (AA). In 2022, McGarry pitched to the tune of 2.20 ERA over eight appearances and in 2023 he 3.13 ERA over 13 starts. In 2024, McGarry pitched primarily out of the bullpen for Lehigh Valley (AAA) and posted a 4.70 ERA across 29 appearances. The Phillies selected McGarry in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Virginia.

Ricketts, 24, spent the entire 2024 season with the Fightin Phils, posting a .219 average over 75 games. He also spent some stints on the injured list throughout the year. Ricketts spent the 2023 season primarily between Jersey Shore (A+) and Clearwater (A). The Phillies selected Ricketts in the seventh round of the 2022 draft out of the University of San Diego.

Anthony, 23, joined the Fightin Phils for the final two weeks of the 2024 season and posted three hits and one RBI over six games. He began the season with Clearwater (A) and after hitting .322 over 44 games he was called up to Jersey Shore (A+) where his offensive success continued with a .356 average across 53 games. Anthony was named a Gold Glove Award Winner by the Minor League Baseball at first base after the season. The Phillies signed Anthony as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Iowa.

Kemp, 25, burst onto the scene in 2024 between four levels in the Phillies system. After five games with Clearwater (A) to start the season, Kemp was promoted to Jersey Shore (A+) and hit .333 over 41 games with the BlueClaws. Kemp was promoted to Reading (AA) in June and the success continued as he hit .258 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI over 64 games. He was promoted to Lehigh Valley (AAA) in September and finished the season with the IronPigs. The Phillies signed Kemp as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Point Loma Nazarene in California.

Miller, 20, is the top-ranked Phillies prospect on the roster and spent the final two weeks of the 2024 season with Reading (AA). He began the season with Clearwater (A) and posted a .275 average and five home runs over 39 games with the Threshers. Miller was promoted to Jersey Shore (A+) in June and hit .258 over 58 games with the BlueClaws, which saw him win South Atlantic League Player of the Month in August. He was selected to the 2024 Futures Game. The Phillies selected Miller in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

Crawford, 21, joins Miller as a former Futures Game selection and top prospect on the Phillies Spring Breakout Roster. He began the season with Jersey Shore (A+) and boasted an impressive .301 average over 70 games with the BlueClaws. The success continued after Crawford was called up to Reading in July, where he hit .333 over the final 40 games with the Fightin Phils. Crawford split 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore and was named the Florida State League MVP after the season. The Phillies selected Crawford in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 draft out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rincones, 24, spent the entire 2024 season with Reading (AA), but was limited to 59 games due to an injury that has him on the injured list from April through July. Despite the limited playing time, Rincones hit 11 home runs and drove in 29 RBI. His success has continued with a strong Spring Training with the Phillies big-league club. He split his first pro season in 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). The Phillies selected Rincones in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Florida Atlantic.

The 2025 Phillies Spring Breakout Game is set for Friday, March 14, at 1:05 p.m. agains the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. The game will be broadcasted on MLB Network.

