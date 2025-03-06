2025 Spring Breakout Roster Announced for Yankees

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees, along with Major League Baseball, have announced their roster for the 2025 Spring Breakout Game versus prospects of the Baltimore Orioles to be played on Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 pm at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FL.

Seven Somerset Patriots players have been selected to the roster, highlighted by MLB Pipeline's top 30 Yankees prospects OF Spencer Jones (No. 3), RHP Cam Schlittler (No. 12), C/1B Rafael Flores (No. 17) and RHP Eric Reyzelman (No. 23).

Jones dominated in last year's Spring Breakout Game, hitting 2HR and 4RBI against the Toronto Blue Jays team. Jones, 23, has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .270/.344/.456 (285-for-1,055) with 165R, 65 doubles, 10 triples, 37HR, 156RBI, 114BB and 80SB in 264 combined games. In 2024, he hit .259 (125-for-482) with 73R, 30 doubles, 6 triples, 17HR, 78RBI, 54BB and 25SB in 122 games with Double-A Somerset. The left-handed batter led qualified Yankees minor leaguers in RBI, extra-base hits (53) and total bases (218), ranked second in hits, tied for second in triples, tied for third in doubles, fourth in runs scored, sixth in home runs and 10th in slugging percentage. He was named to the American League roster for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Following the season, Jones was named an Eastern League Postseason All-Star and was tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in the Yankees organization. He was also labeled by the publication as the "Best Power Hitter," "Fastest Baserunner," "Best Defensive Outfielder" and "Best Athlete" among Yankees minor leaguers. The Encinitas, Calif., native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (25 th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University (Tenn.).

Schlittler, 24, has gone 9-10 with a 3.56 ERA (166.2IP, 147H, 83R/66ER, 76BB, 204K, 14HR) in 39 games (36 starts) over two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2023-24). The right-handed pitcher made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA (120.2IP, 98H, 58R/45ER, 55BB, 154K, 10HR). He led all qualified Yankees farmhands in strikeouts, was tied for third in wins, ranked fifth in opponents' BA (.218), sixth in innings pitched and tied for sixth in games started. Following the season, Schlittler was named a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star and was named the league's "Pitcher of the Year." The Weymouth, Mass., native was selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Northeastern University (Mass.).

Flores, 24, has hit .272 (226-for-830) with 120R, 47 doubles, 1 triple, 31HR, 115RBI, 115BB and 11SB in 231 combined games over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24). The right-handed batter hit .279 (121-for-434) with 67R, 31 doubles, 21HR, 68RBI, 66BB and 8SB in 122 combined games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024. Among qualified Yankees farmhands, he ranked second in home runs, doubles, extra-base hits (52) and total bases (215), third in hits, was tied for fourth in walks, fifth in RBI, slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.874), seventh in runs scored and ninth in batting average. Following the season, Flores was tabbed as the No. 10 prospect in the Yankees organization according to Baseball America and was also labeled by the publication as the Yankees' 2024 Minor League Player of the Year. The Anaheim, Calif., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2022.

Reyzelman, 23, has spent three seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), going 2-2 with six saves and a 2.68 ERA (50.1IP, 29H, 16R/15ER, 26BB, 79K, 3HR) in 40 appearances (one start). The right-handed pitcher made 31 combined appearances (one start) with the FCL Yankees, High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024, going 1-1 with five saves and a 1.16 ERA (38.2IP, 18H, 6R/5ER, 19BB, 63K, 2HR). The San Ramon, Calif., native was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University.

C Jesus Rodriguez, 1B T.J. Rumfield and OF Jared Wegner, all who had time in Somerset during the 2024 season, have also been named to the Yankees Spring Breakout roster.

Following its debut last year, Spring Breakout returns in 2025 with 16 matchups on March 13-16. The four-day event showcases the future of baseball with games between the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks.

