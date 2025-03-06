Nine Former Baysox Named to 2025 Orioles Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, MD - Major League Baseball announced rosters for the 2025 Spring Breakout on Thursday. Nine former Baysox feature on the Orioles roster for the event, with the squad set to host the best prospects from the New York Yankees organization on Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 p.m. ET from the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium at the team's complex in Sarasota, Florida.

Headlining the roster among former Baysox is catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo. Basallo currently ranks as the No. 13 overall prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Orioles' system, per

MLB Pipeline. He appeared in four games at the end of the 2023 season with the Baysox, before spending the majority of 2024 at Double-A. Basallo was named the

Eastern League's Top MLB Prospect this past season, after hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 55 RBI in 106 games. He earned promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on August 27 of last year. This spring, Basallo has seen action in seven Grapefruit League contests for the Orioles, going 3-for-10 at the plate, including a tape-measure home run at Ed Smith Stadium on February 27 against the Blue Jays.

Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and catcher/first baseman Creed Willems also feature on the Orioles Spring Breakout roster. Both players finished out the 2024 season with the Baysox. Bradfield, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect, hit .287 with a home run, nine RBI and fifteen stolen bases in 27 Double-A contests. Bradfield stole 74 bases total in his first full professional season last year - second-most in Minor League Baseball. He was also named a

Minor League Baseball Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipient for his work across all three outfield positions. Bradfield homered once in four games of Grapefruit League action for the Orioles this spring.

Willems featured in 16 games for the Baysox at the tail-end of 2024. He homered four times, hitting .262 with 14 RBI in his Double-A sampling. Currently penciled in as the Orioles' No. 12 prospect, Willems is coming off an Arizona Fall League campaign that saw him hit .338 with a pair of home runs and five doubles, ultimately being named a Fall-Star. Willems has suited up in five Spring Training games for the Orioles this year.

Three additional former Baysox help make up the roster's position player group - outfielders Dylan Beavers (No. 6 Orioles prospect) and Jud Fabian (No. 23 Orioles prospect), along with infielder Max Wagner. Beavers and Fabian each played for the Baysox in 2023 and 2024. Fabian tallied 33 home runs in 162 games in his Double-A career, to go along with 25 stolen bases. Fabian's 18 home runs for the Baysox last season ranked tied for the most in the Eastern League at the time of his promotion to Triple-A Norfolk in August. Beavers spent all last season with the Baysox, posting a .241 average across 119 games with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and a team-high 31 stolen bases.

Wagner, a former top 30 Orioles prospect, battled injury much of 2024. The 23-year-old has homered four times in 46 games across the past two seasons with the Baysox, with seven doubles.

Among rostered pitchers for the 2025 Spring Breakout, three are former Baysox. Right-hander Pat Reilly (No. 10 Orioles prospect) joined the Baysox in August of 2024 after being traded to the Orioles from the Pirates organization. He pitched to a 3.73 ERA across 31.1 innings, holding opponents to a .194 average in his first stint at Double-A. Fellow right-handers Cameron Weston (No. 17 Orioles prospect) and Alex Pham (No. 28 Orioles prospect) join Reilly on the squad. Weston was promoted to the Baysox from High-A Aberdeen in May of 2024, tossing 92.1 innings at Double-A last season and posting a 3.41 ERA at the level, with 108 strikeouts compared to just 25 walks. Pham joined the Baysox in June of 2023. This past season, he posted team highs in strikeouts (138) and innings (119). Pham was

named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on July 15 of last season and had a team-best 19-inning scoreless stretch across parts of four outings from August 1-18.

