Five Members of '24 Rumble Ponies Selected to Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Major League Baseball announced Thursday that five members of the 2024 Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be on the 2025 New York Mets Spring Breakout roster. The New York Mets top prospects will face the Washington Nationals top prospects on Sunday, March 16 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches, the Nationals Spring Training home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This year's roster is headlined by four of MLB Pipeline's top six Mets prospects: SS/OF Jett Williams (#2), OF Carson Benge (#3), 1B/OF Ryan Clifford (#4), and RHP Jonah Tong (#6). In addition to Williams, Clifford, and Tong, C Kevin Parada and RHP Jonathan Pintaro were the other two members of the '24 Rumble Ponies who were named to the roster. Williams and Benge are also ranked as part of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects in all of baseball (Williams #57, Benge #100).

The 21-year-old Williams was the Mets 2023 Minor League Player of the Year. Clifford, 21, hit 18 home runs, drove in 58 runs, and had an .815 OPS in 98 games with Binghamton last season. Tong, 21, dazzled in his Double-A debut on September 5, throwing six no-hit innings against Somerset with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Parada, 23, hit 13 home runs with 43 RBIs and 45 walks in 114 games with Binghamton in 2024. Pintaro, 27, pitched to a 3.18 ERA over seven starts with Binghamton last year, along with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 34-to-10.

Following its debut last year, Spring Breakout returns in 2025 with 16 matchups from March 13-16. The four-day event showcases the future of baseball with games between the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks. Seventy-one of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects dotted the rosters last year.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2025 season on the road Friday, April 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:07 p.m. Season Tickets and flex booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

