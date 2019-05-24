Sea Dogs Shut out Curve, Spoil Marvel's Strong Start

PORTLAND, Maine - Altoona Curve starting pitcher James Marvel was outdueled by Portland Sea Dogs starter Denyi Reyes during a 1-0 loss for the Curve on Friday at Hadlock Field.

Marvel (Loss, 4-5) was unphased by a pair of Boston Red Sox on Major League rehab with the Sea Dogs (14-31) as former American League Most Valuable Player Dustin Pedroia and former Curve (22-24) infielder Brock Holt played in Portland's lineup. Holt and Pedroia went a combined 0-for-4 as Pedroia played four innings and Holt played through the sixth. Holt worked a one-out walk in the first but Marvel got Pedroia to bounce into an inning-ended double play, started by Mitchell Tolman.

Marvel pitched into the seventh and struck out eight on two hits and walked three over 6.2 innings. The right-hander hit three batters, one of which led to the only run of the game. Josh Tobias took one off his foot to start the fifth and was doubled over to third by Luke Tendler. On the next pitch, Jake Romanski plated Tobias on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Reyes (Win, 1-6) earned his first Double-A win and held the Curve to three hits with a season-best eight strikeouts. Jerrick Suiter singled in the second with two outs and the Curve picked two hits in the fourth from Bligh Madris and Logan Hill but couldn't score.

Portland's bullpen fired three hitless frames as Jordan Weems (Save, 4) worked around two walks in the ninth for the save. Tolman started the ninth with a walk to get the tying run on base but was caught trying to steal second base for the first out of the inning before Jared Oliva flied out to left on the next pitch.

Blake Weiman anchored the final four outs on the hill for Altoona.

The Curve's loss is their fourth in a row to start the road trip and the eighth shutout loss of the season.

The series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m. with right-hander Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 3.32) start for the Curve opposite righty Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.17) for the Sea Dogs.

