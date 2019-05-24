Three Nights of Fireworks & Mayor Goldie Wilson - Memorial Day Weekend at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are ready to blast off for a jam-packed a Memorial Day Weekend of fun and excitement that will have fans flocking to Canal Park! It all starts at 6:35 p.m. tonight vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels with the first of three consecutive nights of musically-themed, post-game fireworks shows, presented by KeyBank. Tonight's Military Appreciation Night will feature $5 reserved tickets for military service members and their families and post-game Kenny Chesney fireworks!

Saturday is a can't-miss promotion with the club's "Quack to the Future" night featuring a special appearance by Mayor Goldie Wilson (actor Don Fullilove) from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise! Mayor Wilson will be bringing an authentic Delorean automobile and will be meeting fans. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mayor Goldie Wilson bobblehead from Repros. To top it off, Huey Lewis and The News post-game fireworks!

For fans wanting the Mayor Goldie Wilson VIP Experience, for $60 they can be part of the personal meet-&-greet with Mayor Wilson and the Delorean, which includes all-you-can-eat buffet, a guaranteed Mayor Goldie Wilson bobblehead, a RubberDucks group hat, and game ticket. To purchase, fans can contact Manager, Group Sales & Service Roy Jacobs at rjacobs@akronrubberducks.com, they call his direct line 330-375-1706, or the main RubberDucks number 330-253-5151.

The third fireworks game is a special 6:35 p.m. Sunday game for the kids-Ninja Turtles Night! Cowabunga! It's also an Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday with pre-game catch on the field and post-game running of the bases, from FedEx Custom Critical. After the game will be fireworks show to the music of MC Hammer.

This Memorial Day Weekend, the RubberDucks are also celebrating and remembering those in the U.S. Armed Services who bravely served, and those who continue to serve, as well as honor those who have sacrificed themselves for the freedoms and values we American stand and live by in our daily lives. Tonight, is Military Appreciation Night at 6:35 p.m. All military service members and their families can get $5 reserved tickets with identification. Throughout the game, there will be ceremonies and moments honoring the service members and the in-game and on-field promotions will involve military themes and military members. On Memorial Day, the team is having its Memorial Day Remembrance at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the weekend start at $5 for advance purchase. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151, visiting www.akronrubberducks.com, or by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. For the Mayor Goldie Wilson VIP Experience, email Roy Jacobs at rjacobs@akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

Memorial Weekend Highlights

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - May 24 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by FirstEnergy, Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Military Appreciation Night - The RubberDucks will once again honor the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Services. FEATURES A $5 RESERVED TICKET FOR SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES (with ID).

Kenny Chesney Fireworks - Presented by KeyBank

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - May 25 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

"Honesty, Decency, Integrity." - Quack to the Future Night There's a new mayor in town. Mayor Goldie Wilson from "Back to the Future" will be at Canal Park... And we hear he's bringing the Delorean with him!

Goldie Wilson Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)- Presented by Repros

Huey Lewis and the News Fireworks- Presented by KeyBank

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by Northern Ohio Hondo Dealers/ 97.5 WONE

MAYOR GOLDIE WILSON VIP EXPERIENCE ($60) - Contact Roy Jacobs (rjacobs@akronrubberducks.com) or 330-375-1706

Personal Meet & Greet with Mayor Goldie Wilson (actor Don Fullilove) and real Delorean

Guaranteed Mayor Wilson Bobblehead

All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

RubberDucks vs. Flying Squirrels Game Ticket

RubberDucks Group Hat

FAMILY FUNDAY - May 26 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Ninja Turtles Night - We're celebrating our favorite Ninja... Reptiles! Your kids should be ready for an action-packed day with the RubberDucks...cowabunga!

MC Hammer Fireworks - Presented by KeyBank

Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBERANCE - May 27 vs. Richmond (1:05 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX

A game in which those who died during active military service will be remembered.

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic ($25)

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Court Appointed Special Advocates and Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease LLP

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

