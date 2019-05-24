Reyes Earns First Double-A Win in 'Dogs 1-0 Win over Altoona

Portland, Maine - Denyi Reyes (1-6) earned his first Double-A win, and Jake Romanski knocked in the lone run, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (14-31) to a 1-0 win over the Altoona Curve (22-24) on Friday night at Hadlock Field. Red Sox infielders Brock Holt (0-for-2, BB) and Dustin Pedroia (0-for-2) were both in the lineup for Portland.

Reyes was outstanding over six scoreless frames, yielding just three hits and recording a season-high eight strikeouts. The right-hander record a 1-2-3 frame in four of his six innings.

Jake Cosart pitched two hitless innings to earn a hold in his 2019 debut with Portland. Jordan Weems fanned Logan Hill on a 97 mph fastball to secure his fourth save of the season.

The lone run for the 'Dogs came in the fifth inning against losing pitcher James Marvel (L, 4-5). Josh Tobias was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third base on the double by Luke Tendler. Romanski's sac-fly to right field came on the first pitch.

Holt played six innings at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk. Pedroia played four innings at second base and went 0-for-2.

The Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) continue their four-game series on Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 PM first pitch from Hadlock Field. RHP Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.17) takes on the Curve's RH Pedro Vasquez (3-1, 3.32). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

