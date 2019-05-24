Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs. Reading

Harrisburg Senators (29-16) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (24-17)

RH Sterling Sharp (4-3, 4.23) vs. RH Mauricio Llovera (2-0, 4.06)

Game 46 - Friday, May 24 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LAST GAME

The Senators (29-16) hit two home runs Thursday but still lost to Akron (22-23) 6-2 at Canal Park. The loss is the fifth straight for the Sens and they sweep at the hands of Akron is the second time they've been swept in a three-game series. Akron scored five runs on 10 hits through the first three innings and cruised from there. Austin Davidson and Chuck Taylor both hit solo home runs for the Sens.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their five game series tonight at FNB Field. The teams have played two games in Harrisburg and three in Reading.

The Sens begin today with a 6.5 game lead over Erie and a 7.0 game lead over Altoona and Akron.

Harrisburg is 4-6 over their last 10 games and 8-12 in May.

After play ended April 30, they had an 8.5 game so two games have been trimmed off the lead in the 20 games they've played this month.

READING

They're 24-17 and in third place in the Eastern Division, trailing Binghamton by 1.5 games.

The Fightin Phils are 11-9 at home and 13-8 on the road and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. They're 6-3 in 1R games.

Reading has eight MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

Their 41 home runs lead the Eastern League and they lead the league in 2Bs with 76.

The Sens have 25 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 14 are home and 11 away; 19 are NL and 6 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 20 are against the East.

The Sens are 8-12 in May. They're hitting just .220 and averaging 3.4 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.63 ERA.

