Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM 42 Rumble Ponies (25-16) vs. Trenton Thunder (27-17) - 7:05PM

May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(25-16), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

TRENTON THUNDER

(27-17), 1stEastern Division

(New York Yankees)

Friday May 24, 2019 - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Albert Abreu (1-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Mickey Jannis (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies open up a four-game series tonight with the Trenton Thunder over Memorial Day weekend. The Rumble Ponies are coming off a 4-3 road trip through Trenton and Bowie. They enter tonight a half game behind Trenton for first place in the Eastern Division.

SPENDING WEEKENDS TOGETHER: This is the second straight series these two teams will play a four-game series. Last weekend in Trenton the Thunder won the first two games of the series, 5-4 and 6-2. The Ponies won the final two games on Saturday and Sunday: 3-1 and 7-1.

JANNIS DOMINANT WITH BINGHAMTON: In two starts with the Rumble Ponies this year, the veteran righty is 2-0 and has not allowed an earned run. In his last start against the Thunder last Saturday, Jannis allowed 5 hits over 7 innings, allowing 1 unearned run, getting his second win of the year.

MAZEIKA NAMED EL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ponies first basemen/catcher Patrick Mazeika was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week Monday. In the week spanning 5/13 - 5/19 Mazeika hit .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI's, seven runs scored, two walks, and a .926 slugging percentage.

JANNIS MILESTONES: RHP Mickey Jannis makes the start for the Rumble Ponies tonight. With two wins on the season, Jannis now has 23 career wins with Binghamton and is now two wins away from tying Tyler Pill for the most wins all-time in franchise history (25). Jannis (currently tied for 2nd all-time) this year has not allowed a single earned run over his two stars with the Ponies.

TRENTON STARTER: RHP Albert Abreu makes his second start against Binghamton this season. In his last start Sunday against the Ponies in Trenton, he allowed just two runs over five and two thirds innings, but took the loss as the Ponies went on to a 7-1 win. Abreu is ranked as the Yankees #3 highest prospect by MLB Pipeline.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Rumble Ponies just finished their seven-game road trip through Trenton and Bowie at 7-6. Over the last two road trips, the Rumble Ponies have gone 11-5, and are 18-8 away from home overall. At NYSEG Stadium, they are 7-7.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Thunder with games on Saturday night, Sunday evening, and Monday afternoon.

Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2019

