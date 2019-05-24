Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-21, 2ND WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (17-28, 5TH WEST, 21.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (2-3, 4.67 ERA) VS. RHP MARCOS MOLINA (2-4, 3.74 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 24 * 6:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #43 * HOME GAME #23 * NIGHT GAME #29

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their final series of 2019 against the Bowie Baysox. Erie leads the season series 8-6 after suffering a four-game sweep to Bowie last week at Prince George's Stadium. The SeaWolves are 5-2 versus the Baysox at UPMC Park. Alex Faedo goes for Erie and is coming off back-to-back losses in his past two starts. His last time out against Bowie on May 18, Faedo was tagged for five runs on a season-high 10 hits in 4.1 innings. In two starts versus the Baysox, the right-hander owns a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 innings. Bowie sends Marcos Molina to the mound, coming off a quality start on May 16 against Erie. In six innings, Molina allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Tonight will mark Molina's fourth start versus the SeaWolves and has registered a 4.29 ERA in 21 innings. The 24-year old was signed by Baltimore as a free agent this past offseason after being released by the New York Mets on July 11, 2018.

Sat., May 25 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 4.61 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Harvey (2-3, 5.45 ERA)

Sun., May 26 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (3-0, 1.76 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (4-2, 1.91 ERA)

Mon., May 27 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. TBD

Tues., May 28 at Reading 6:45 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- The SeaWolves went 2-5 on their previous road trip and hit just .214. It was the lowest batting average on a road trip for Erie in 2019

- Erie is hitting a league-leading .262 in games following a loss and is 12-8 in such contests

- After on 0-for-3 performance in the series finale against Hartford, Kody Eaves is hitless in his last 20 at-bats. It is a season-long hitless streak for any SeaWolves hitter

- Matt Manning's 6.2 shutout innings on Tuesday was the 12th time this season an Erie starter has thrown five-plus scoreless

- During Bowie's four-game sweep of Erie from 5/16-19, the SeaWolves went 1-for-26 with RISP

- The SeaWolves +42 run differential is second in the EL and the Baysox -27 is second-lowest

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .253 team batting average (tied-fourth in Double-A) while Bowie is 11th at .221

- Bowie has grounded into a league-leading 38 double plays while Erie is fourth with 28 GIDP's

- The SeaWolves and Baysox are among the least likely to steal in the league. Erie has stolen 21 bases (10th) and Bowie has swiped 18 bags (11th)

- Erie pitching is tied for fourth in the league in team ERA (3.37) while Bowie has the fourth-lowest team ERA (3.74)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 344 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Baysox batters have gone down on strikeouts 397 times (third-most)

- Erie boasts the league's second-best defense (.983 fielding percentage) while Bowie is tied for sixth (.978)

- The SeaWolves swept Bowie at Prince George's Stadium on April 15-17, the first sweep in Bowie since April 27-29, 2010

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 5-6 at UPMC Park

