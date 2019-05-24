Sea Dogs Game Notes May 24th vs. Altoona
May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (0-6, 5.49)
Altoona: RHP James Marvel (4-4, 4.13)
NEWS AND NOTES
BIG LEAGUE WEEKEND: The Portland Sea Dogs return home after a nine-game (1-8) road trip and host the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) in a four-game series over the Memorial Day weekend...Portland has dropped four consecutive series, with their last series win on May 7-9 against New Hampshire at Hadlock Field...Red Sox infielders Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia are scheduled to play in tonight's game...Lefty Brian Johnson is slated to start on Sunday.
3-2 AGAIN: Trenton beat Portland, 3-2 for the consecutive day, and took four of five from the 'Dogs...Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Cody Asche...Matt Lipka tied the game with a lead-off homer against Kyle Hart in the third...The Sea Dogs took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to grab a 2-1 lead, but Trenton responded with two runs in their half of the sixth...Daniel Alvarez stranded a runner in the ninth to earn his fifth save.
