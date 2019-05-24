Sea Dogs Game Notes May 24th vs. Altoona

May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (0-6, 5.49)

Altoona: RHP James Marvel (4-4, 4.13)

NEWS AND NOTES

BIG LEAGUE WEEKEND: The Portland Sea Dogs return home after a nine-game (1-8) road trip and host the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) in a four-game series over the Memorial Day weekend...Portland has dropped four consecutive series, with their last series win on May 7-9 against New Hampshire at Hadlock Field...Red Sox infielders Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia are scheduled to play in tonight's game...Lefty Brian Johnson is slated to start on Sunday.

3-2 AGAIN: Trenton beat Portland, 3-2 for the consecutive day, and took four of five from the 'Dogs...Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Cody Asche...Matt Lipka tied the game with a lead-off homer against Kyle Hart in the third...The Sea Dogs took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to grab a 2-1 lead, but Trenton responded with two runs in their half of the sixth...Daniel Alvarez stranded a runner in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.