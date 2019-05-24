Goats' Power Play Captures Cup

May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





MANCHESTER, NH- Alan Trejo's two-run homer and a trio of relievers combined to give the Hartford Yard Goats a 4-2 win over New Hampshire, Friday night, before 3,742 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. It was the Yard Goats 12th win in 16 games against their New England rivals, clinching the annual Plymouth Rock Assurance Cup for the first time.

Down 2-1 in the fourth inning, Hartford (26-21) rallied on a single by Colton Welker and Trejo's two-out opposite field home run to right. Welker and Manny Melendez also hit solo shots for the Yard Goats. Hartford has hit the second most home runs in the league (40).

New Hampshire (22-23) took a brief 2-1 lead in the third inning, batting eight men. Run-scoring singles by Santiago Espinal and Patrick Kivlehan highlighted the frame and chased starter Ashton Goudeau, who was lifted after the inning, when he threw 39 pitches. That's when the bullpen took over to shutout the Fisher Cats. Rayan Gonzalez, who won his first game, threw two innings, Alexander Guillen three innings - seven strike outs - and Logan Cozart closed it out with his third save. Hartford pitchers struck out 15 Fisher Cats.

Welker had a homer, two singles and two runs scored to lead Hartford's attack, while Trejo added a two-run home run and single. Patrick Kivlehan had a double, two singles and an RBI to pace New Hampshire.

Game two of the four-game series is Saturday at 6:35 PM. LHP Jack Wynkoop will pitch for Hartford against RHP Nate Pearson for New Hampshire. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday, May 28 at 7:05 PM against Portland, the Red Sox affiliate.

Hartford 4-7-1New Hampshire 2-9-0

WP- Rayan Gonzalez (1-0)

LP- Zach Logue (3-3)

S- Logan Cozart (3)

T- 2:34

A- 3,742

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.