Molina Deals Baysox to 3-1 Series Opening Win
May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Erie, PA - Marcos Molina delivered a third consecutive dynamic outing, allowing four hits and just one run in seven solid innings as the Baysox defeated Erie 3-1 in the series opener Friday night at UPMC Park.
Molina allowed a two-out RBI single in the first inning from Daniel Pinero to put Erie on top 1-0. Erie would not get another hit until the sixth inning. The Baysox would then battle back.
Preston Palmeiro doubled on the first pitch of the fifth inning and then scored on an RBI-single to right by Mason McCoy to tie the game at 1. Both Palmeiro and McCoy registered three-hit nights.
Then in the seventh inning the Baysox got into Erie's pen. Mark Ecker entered for Alex Faedo who exited having thrown 93 pitches. Ecker's first pitch would leave the yard. Martin Cervenka's solo shot to left-center gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead. It was his second on the year.
Bowie would then load the bases with one down for Austin Hays. He lined a single into right-center and Bowie took a 3-1 lead.
Zach Muckenhirn came on in the eighth inning and settled in. After a leadoff walk to open the frame, he retired the next six batters, three via the strikeout to register his first save of the year.
The Baysox turn to RHP Hunter Harvey on Saturday, May 25th in the second of the four-game series. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.
Bowie heads home for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 28th against Akron. Saturday, June 1st will be Star Wars Night! Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.
