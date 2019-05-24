Baysox Take Series Opener on Friday

The SeaWolves (21-22) dropped the opening game of a four-game series to the Bowie Baysox (18-28) 3-1 on Friday night at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Bowie starter Marcos Molina. Isaac Paredes doubled with one out and scored on a Daniel Pinero base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Erie starter Alex Faedo began his outing hurling four scoreless innings before the Baysox struck back in the top of the fifth. Preston Palmeiro led off with a double and scored on a one-out Mason McCoy base hit to make it a 1-1 game.

Faedo took the no-decision despite tossing a quality start. He allowed a run on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings of work. The no-decision snapped a string of consecutive losses for the Erie righty.

Bowie took its first lead of the game in the top of the seventh against Erie reliever Mark Ecker. Martin Cervenka led off the frame and belted a solo home run for a 2-1 Baysox advantage. It was Cervenka's second home run of the season and both have come against Erie. The Baysox then loaded the bases on singles from Palmeiro and McCoy and a walk by Ryan McKenna. Hays singled home Palmeiro for a 3-1 Bowie lead.

Baysox reliever Zach Muckenhirn came into the game in the eighth and walked the leadoff man Chace Numata. Muckenhirn would go on to retire the next six batters he faced and picked up his first save of the season.

Molina (3-4) earned the win Bowie allowing a run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Ecker (1-4) took the loss for Erie allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in one inning of work.

The SeaWolves and Baysox meet in the second game of the series at UPMC Park on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 4.61 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Hunter Harvey (2-3, 5.45 ERA).

Saturday night features spectacular post-game Zambelli Fireworks presented by Ameripac Industries.

