Fisher Cats 3-Game Win Streak Snapped with 4-2 Loss Friday

May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium with a 4-2 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue (L, 3-3), allowed just four hits in his seven innings, but three of those hits left the ballpark, accounting for all four Hartford runs.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 advantage three batters into the game, when Colton Welker lined a solo home run over the right field fence.

New Hampshire would take the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Vinny Capra started the rally by reaching on a catcher interference call. Forrest Wall then followed with a single, and Santiago Espinal tied the game with a base hit to left field. After Brock Lundquist walked, Patrick Kivlehan singled to make it 2-1.

The Yard Goats reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Welker singled off the right field wall and Alan Trejo hit a two-run homer to right field that hit off the top of the fence and carried out of the park.

Hartford added another run on a solo homer by Manny Melendez, leading off the top of the sixth inning to give the visitors a 4-2 lead.

Vinny Nottoli pitched well in relief of Logue, scattering three hits with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. RHP Nate Pearson is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Hartford's southpaw Jack Wynkoop. A Pump Up The Jam Atlas Fireworks show will follow the game, presented By The Executive Health & Sports Center.

