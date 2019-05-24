Big League Weekend: Three Red Sox to Rehab

May 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





PORTLAND, MAINE - The Boston Red Sox have announced that Infielders Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia, and LHP Brian Johnson are scheduled to make Major League Rehab Assignments this weekend with the Portland Sea Dogs. Portland hosts the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) in a four-game series beginning on Friday night at 6:00 PM from Hadlock Field.

Holt is scheduled to play Friday, Johnson is slated to start Sunday's game, and Pedroia is expected to play Friday-Sunday.

Holt has been on Boston's 10-day injured list since April 6th due to right eye scratched cornea. The 30-year old has appeared in nine games with Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .250 (7-for-28), HR, 3 RBI, and two doubles. Holt did a Major League Rehab Assignment with Portland in 2017. In 2011, Holt appeared in 132 games with the Altoona Curve, hitting .288 with a homer and 40 RBI. In 16 games with Boston this season, Holt is 1-for-16.

Johnson has been on Boston's 10-day injured list since April 6th with left elbow inflammation. The Florida native will make his second straight start with Portland on Sunday. Johnson worked 1.2 innings on May 21st at Trenton, allowing three unearned runs and fanning four batters. The former Sea Dog from the 2014 team went 10-2 and posted a 1.75 ERA, the best single-season ERA in team history. Johnson is 1-0, 12.71 ERA in four games with Boston this season.

Pedroia has been on Boston's 10-day injured list since April 18th with left knee irritation. In six games with Boston this season, he is 2-for-20, 2 RBI, walk, and a run scored. The 35-year old began the season on the injured list and appeared in three rehab games with Low-A Greenville (3-for-9, 3 RBI, 2B) from April 4-7. Pedroia went 4-for-16 (.250), RBI in five games with Portland from May 2-9 and went 3-for-19 (.158) in five games with Triple-A Pawtucket from May 17-22.

Portland has had 54th players make a Major League Rehab Assignment in team history and the 47 as a Red Sox affiliate.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book Your Nine Inning Vacation Today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.