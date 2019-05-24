Just Announced Captain America Bobblehead Giveaway Set for Tuesday, August 20

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to annouce a special addition to the 2019 Promotional Schedule for Tuesday, August 20.

When the Thunder host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday, August 20, the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive a special Captain America Bobblehead, presented by Kia.

Superhero Night, in partnership with Marvel, will feature several special promotions and giveaways. Tickets can be purchased.

