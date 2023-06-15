Scott Homers for Triple-A Hit, Drohan Strong Again in 3-2 Loss

NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (46-19) slipped past the Worcester Red Sox (32-34) in a pitcher's duel, a 3-2 win for the home team at Harbor Park on Thursday afternoon.

Starters Shane Drohan and Grayson Rodriguez matched each other inning-by-inning, both going six frames.

Drohan tossed six innings for the second time in his Worcester career, allowing three earned runs with a Triple-A career-high seven strikeouts. Norfolk went up 1-0 with an opposite-field home run off the bat of Heston Kjerstad in the fourth and regained the lead on a two-run shot from Robbie Glendinning in the sixth. Glendinning's homer went 319 feet, just scraping over the wall for the final two runs allowed by Drohan.

Over his last four outings, Drohan has posted a 3.18 ERA, striking out 20 in that span.

Grayson Rodriguez, who was ranked the top pitching prospect in Major League Baseball last year, carried a no-hitter in to the sixth inning. After a walk, Stephen Scott, playing in his third Triple-A game, stepped up with Worcester trailing 1-0. In one swing, Scott took care of the no-hitter, his first WooSox hit and his first home run at the level: he powered a 1-2 offering the opposite way for a go-ahead two-run home run.

The lead held until Glendinning's blast in the bottom of the sixth, which put Norfolk up 3-2.

That accounted for the day's scoring-Brendan Nail and A.J. Politi worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but former WooSox Eduard Bazardo and Darwinzon Hernandez matched those outings for the Tides.

The WooSox continue the six-game road series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Brandon Walter (1-5, 6.44) faces Drew Rom (5-4, 4.56). Radio coverage is live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

