SWB Game Notes - June 15 DH

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-34) @ Rochester Red Wings (29-33)

Game 64 & 65 | Away Game 31 & 32 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Thursday, June 15, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM DH

Game 1: RHP Randy Vasquez (1-6, 5.13) vs RHP Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.48)

Game 2: RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 5.87) vs RHP Paolo Espino (3-2, 4.62)

CALLED UP- Josh Maciejewski finished his rehab assignment in Hudson Valley and was promoted to SWB to begin the road series. The 27year old began then season on the Injured List, but pitched in three contests with the Renegades. This is the lefty's fourth time in Triple-A and he is set to be an impactful piece of the bullpen.

ON TOP THE ORG- Andres Chaparro has played in the most contests as a prospect in the farm system with 57 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under his belt. Elijah Dunham has the next most with 54, while Jasson Dominguez has 5. Estevan Florial is tied with Aaron Palensky for the most home runs in the Yankees minor leagues with 14 apiece. On the pitching side Matt Bowman has made 22 appearances, the most of any arm this summer. Mitch Spence leads the way in innings pitched with 62.0 frames. Greg Weissert has five saves, the most of any reliever in the farm.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LEADERS - Among qualified players in the International League, Tanner Tully has the third lowest ERA with a 4.11 in a dozen starts. Mitch Spence has tossed the fourth most innings as a starter with 62.0 thrown in twelve outings. Estevan Florial's fourteen homers rank him tied for fifth in the league.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League teeam to hit 100 home runs and they now have 103. Rochester has 58 as a team. The New York Yankees have totalled 102. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with fourteen.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 70 bases this season, seventh in the International League. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial lead the team with 12 steals. Rochester has just 56 snags as a team with Richie Martin in charge with 16. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 18 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there three times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first, covering the bag in extra innings.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

