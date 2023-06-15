Homestand Highlights: Gwinnett Native Matt Olson Bobblehead Headlines Homestand

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers lost their shaker of salt but found a Matt Olson bobblehead as the team's seventh homestand of 2023 features Margaritaville Night at the Park and a bobblehead giveaway of the Gwinnett native for a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from June 20-25 at Coolray Field.

The homestand also includes Summer Splash Down on Wednesday and Princess & Pirate Night on Friday to round out another week of entertainment in Lawrenceville.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 20 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Air): Hot dogs for $2 and strawberry shortcake ice cream for $1 headline in another Family Value Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 21 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Summer Splash Down: Area youth camps will be in attendance for a special matinee game.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating.

Thursday, June 22 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Margaritaville Night at the Park: Sit in the field box, snack on some popcorn, watch the Stripers win and then cruise on back home after a night of laid-back, tropical island-themed fun . To add to the festive atmosphere, the Stripers will host the band Carribean Steel for a pregame performance, bringing the music of the islands to Coolray Field.

Shrimp Boil Buffet: Smell those shrimp? Hey, they're beginning to boil. Purchase a Buffet Pack and receive a Field Box ticket and access to the all-you-can-eat Shrimp Boil Buffet for just $38.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, June 23 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Princess & Pirate Night: Whether you want to sail the seven seas or sing songs overlooking your domain, Princess & Pirate Night at Coolray Field will be fun for the whole family. Come out and join in seas shanties and appearances by your favorite princesses from fiction and film!

Fireworks Friday: After the Stripers light up the scoreboard, stick around as the team lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, June 24 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Matt Olson "Hometown" Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Coca-Cola): Collect this bobblehead of Atlanta Braves first baseman and Parkview High School product Matt Olson! Wearing his Braves uniform, Olson stands tall on his home state of Georgia. Available for the first 2,000 fans at Coolray Field.

Sunday, June 25 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

