Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.15-G1

June 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Plates (30-33) 6â, Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-35) 3

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 | Game 1 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (7): ROC 6, SWB 3

WP: Wily Peralta (2-4, 5.30)

LP: Randy Vásquez (1-7, 5.94)

SV: Tyler Danish (5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 â R H Eâ

Scranton/WB 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 â 3 â7 0

Rochester 3 0 3 0 0 0 x â 6 7 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 PM

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:02

Attendance: â

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Jake Noll (1) two-run off RHP Randy Vásquez in the 3rdâ (count: 2-2) to left field

SWB - Franchy Cordero (5) solo off RHP Andres Machado in the 6th (count: 2-1) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Randy Váaquez: (1-7, 5.94) 2.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR, 1 HB, 19 BF, 84/49 (P/S), left down 6-2

RHP Wily Peralta: (3-1, 4.09) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 22 BF, 86/56 (P/S), left up 6-2

PLATES NOTES

DIG RIGHT IN: After Rochester took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Wings have now scored in the first inning in five of their last 10 games (since 6/2) and improve to 16-12 when scoring first...the Wings have scored 3 runs in the first inning five times this season and are 3-2 in those games...

âRochester's .273 first-inning batting average is tied for seventh in the International League with Buffalo.

Rochester is 27-9 when scoring four or more runs this season.

BLANKEN-HAMMER: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded a double that registered at 111.3 MPH off the bat...this marks the fourth hardest batted ball by a Wing this season and Blankenhorn's third-hardest of the season...the lefty has four of Rochester's top-5 hardest-hit balls this season.

WILD WILD WILY: Wings starting pitcher RHP WILY PERALTA worked a total of 5.0 innings, allowing only two earned while striking out five...over his last three starts, Peralta has posted a 2.82 ERA (7 ER/22.1 IP), striking out 17 batters.

RAKE NOLL: LF JAKE NOLL launched his first home run of the season, after making his season debut on 6/4...Noll's last home run came on 8/11/22 with Rochester against NOR...he totaled 10 homers last season...the Florida native is hitting .833 (5-for-6) with a home run, a double and four RBI through the first two games of the series against SWB...

After going 0-for-his-first-11, Noll's batting average sits at .294 (5-for-17) on the season.

AIR JORDY: SS JORDY BARLEY made his Triple-A debut in game one of Thursday's doubleheader, starting at shortstop and batting ninth after getting called up from High-A Wilmington yesterday...the Dominican Republic native went 1-for-3, recording his first Triple-A hit...

Barley was batting .236 (30-for-127) through 41 games with Wilmington this season.

RAILRIDERS NOTES

SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST: 2B JESÚS BASTIDAS was the lone RailRider to record a multi-hit game in the first half of the doubleheader...the Venezuela native, sitting in the eighth spot on the lineup, 3B JAMIE WESTBROOK in the seventh, and RF MICHAEL HERMOSILLO in the nine hole all combined to go 5-for-8 in game one with a walk, a double, and an RBI.

The back end of the Scranton/WB lineup is 10-for-19 (.526) this series so far.

GAME_HIGHLIGHTS:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MvTOrCWJUY5oaeLGMtfLDUn0dOMNwhZH?usp=sharing

NEXT GAME

Scranton/WB vs. Rochester

Thursday, June 15th, G2

First Pitch: 3:50 p.m.

RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 5.87) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (3-2, 4.62)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.