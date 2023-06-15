New Promos & Game Times Added to Second Half of Knights' Season

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- As the first half of the 2023 season is set to come to a close with an exciting six-game homestand on tap for next week at Truist Field (June 20-25), the Charlotte Knights are looking ahead to a thrilling second half of the season filled with newly added promotional nights, adjusted game/date times and much more.

FIRST HALF ENDS, SECOND HALF BEGINS

The 2023 season's first half ends with Charlotte's 5:05 p.m. game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday, June 25 at Truist Field. The next day, all wins and losses in the International League will be reset as the teams will now battle for a second half title, giving the Knights even more incentive on the field during the final months of the 2023 campaign.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - DINO DAY 2

As for new and returning promotional nights added to the calendar, the Knights will once again go back 66 million years in time and let dinosaurs roam Truist Field for Dino Day 2 on Wednesday, August 9. Back by popular demand, fans can see dinosaurs in action before and during the team's 12:05 PM game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). Gates will open at 11 AM and there will be dinosaur-themed attractions, rides and promotions on the main concourse and in the Kids Zone at Truist Field.

NEW GAME TIME ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

In addition to new promotional nights, the Knights have also adjusted some game times for later this season. On Saturday, August 12, the Charlotte Knights will now host the Gwinnett Stripers in an 8:15 p.m. game with gates now opening at 7:15 p.m. that night. The game time is being pushed back slightly due to a Carolina Panthers' home pre-season game earlier in the day at Bank of America Stadium to alleviate traffic in and around the Uptown area.

UPTOWN CHOWDOWN & BARK IN THE BALLPARK ADDED

Charlotte's originally scheduled game for Friday, August 25 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) has now been moved to Saturday, August 26 at 1:05 p.m. due to a Panthers' pre-season game scheduled for that night. Tickets for the originally-scheduled game on Friday will be honored for the 1:05 p.m. game on Saturday, August 26. In the 1:05 p.m. game, the Knights will host an Uptown Chowdown with all-you-can-eat tickets for $30. Fans can enjoy unlimited hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, popcorn, soda and ice cream. In addition, the Knights will also host Bark in the Ballpark for that game with dogs welcome to Truist Field as part of a special "National Dog Day" celebration.

DAY/NIGHT DOUBLEHEADER WITH FIREWORKS

On Saturday, August 26, the Knights and Redbirds will also play the regularly-scheduled matchup at 7:04 p.m. as part of a day/night doubleheader. Both games on Saturday, August 26 will be seven-inning contests and a separate admission ticket will be required for each game. The Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline after the 7:04 p.m. game with post-game fireworks courtesy of Truist and WBT Radio.

EVEN MORE FIREWORKS ADDED

The Knights have also added post-game fireworks to the 6:05 p.m. game on Sunday, August 13 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves), as well as the final regular season home game of the season on Sunday, September 17 at 5:05 p.m. against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). The post-game fireworks finale on September 17will cap-off Fan Appreciation Weekend at the ballpark and the end of the team's 2023 regular season.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Tickets for all of these games can be purchased online at www.CharlotteKnights, by phone at 704-274-8203 or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office. Charlotte Knights Baseball, Experience The Game, The View, The Fun!

